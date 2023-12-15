Arsenal ‘willing’ to offer Charlie Patino plus cash for Serie A striker; Everton also in the race

Mikel Arteta is keen to sign a new striker in January and reports suggest that Arsenal are weighing up a move for Salernitana star Boulaye Dia.

Everton have previously been linked with the 27-year-old talisman, while three Serie A sides are also interested in signing him this winter.

Arsenal have got off to a fantastic start this season and currently sit second in the Premier League table, trailing leaders Liverpool by just one point.

Questions have been raised over whether the Gunners’ current striker options of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are prolific enough for a title race, however. The duo have scored two and five league goals respectively this season.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see Arteta keen to sign a new centre-forward and several high-profile stars have been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is one name that keeps coming up again and again. The England star is keen to join a top club in January and Arsenal, along with Chelsea are interested.

It now seems, however, that the Gunners are eyeing a shock move for Dia as an alternative.

Arsenal to offer Charlie Patino in part-exchange deal for Dia

According to SportDelSud, five ‘top clubs’ have ‘made contact’ with Dia’s representatives ahead of a potential move in January.

Arsenal are one of them, along with Everton, Fiorentina, AC Milan and Roma.

Dia has a €21m (approx. £18m) release clause in his Salernitana contract, which is described as ‘affordable’ for the mentioned teams

However, it’s claimed that Arsenal are ‘willing’ to offer Charlie Patino – who is currently on loan with Swansea City – plus £13m to get a deal done for him.

Dia has scored four goals in 11 Serie A appearances so far this season – which isn’t a bad return considering Salernitana are currently bottom of the league table.

The Senegal international netted 16 times in 33 league outings last season, so he certainly knows with the net is.

Arteta thinks that Dia would flourish in a better team, and he is reportedly keen on joining a Premier League club.

A swap deal involving Patino would certainly raise some eyebrows, but if he isn’t in Arsenal’s future plans then perhaps this could be a win-win solution for all parties.

Juventus are also keen on signing Patino, so it seems a switch to the Serie A could be on the cards one way or another for the talented 20-year-old.

