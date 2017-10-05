Arsenal willing to sell star man Alexis Sanchez in January

Reports in France claim that Arsenal have decided to sell star man Alexis Sanchez in January.

Sanchez was reportedly close to joining Manchester City on deadline day this summer, but a deal was never completed as the Gunners could not source a replacement in time.

The Chile international could walk away from the Emirates Stadium for free next summer upon the expiration of his contract.

However, Le Parisien claims that Arsenal will sell Sanchez in January to avoid any possibility of not getting a transfer fee.

City are expected to return with an new bid, but the report claims that Paris Saint-Germain have also retained their interest from the summer.

The French outlet goes on to claim that PSG are willing to make room for the 28-year-old by selling striker Edison Cavani.

In addition, they will be able to move Kylian Mbappe to a more central role, the position in which he thrived at Monaco before his arrival in Paris.

Neymar reportedly wanted Sanchez to join him at PSG this summer when he made a world-record move from Barcelona,.