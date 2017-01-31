Arsenal winger joins second tier Dutch side on loan

Gedion Zelalem: Going out on loan again

Arsenal winger Gedion Zelalem has joined VVV Venlo on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The German-born USA U23 international spent last season on loan with Rangers and has made just two substitute appearances for the Gunners in the EFL Cup this season.

Zelalem helped Rangers seal promotion last term, playing 21 times for the Glasgow giants.

However, he’s been unable to catch Arsene Wenger’s eye and will instead spend the rest of the campaign in the Dutch second division.

The club’s Dutch academy head Andries Jonker has also sent the likes of Dan Crowley, Tafari Moore, Kelechi Nwakali and Stefan O’Connor for stints in his native country this season.