Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry completes Werder Bremen switch

Werder Bremen have completed the signing of Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry for a fee believed to be in the region of £5million.

Arsene Wenger was reluctant to part company on a permanent basis with the 21-year-old, following his performances at the Olympics this summer.

But Gnabry had been keen on returning to Germany for a fresh start, after making only a handful of senior appearances for the Gunners since his arrival in 2011.

He passed his medical on Wednesday morning before being unveiled at the Weserstadion on the afternoon.