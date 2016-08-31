Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry completes Werder Bremen switch
Werder Bremen have completed the signing of Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry for a fee believed to be in the region of £5million.
Arsene Wenger was reluctant to part company on a permanent basis with the 21-year-old, following his performances at the Olympics this summer.
But Gnabry had been keen on returning to Germany for a fresh start, after making only a handful of senior appearances for the Gunners since his arrival in 2011.
Es ist perfekt: #Gnabry wechselt zum SV #Werder! ? https://t.co/AksSdrGVan
Herzlich willkommen, Serge! pic.twitter.com/ztXJ8Xcqlv
— SV Werder Bremen (@werderbremen) August 31, 2016
He passed his medical on Wednesday morning before being unveiled at the Weserstadion on the afternoon.
“I’m very happy to be here,” said the German starlet. “Per Mertesacker and Mesut Ozil have only said positive things about the club.
“I had very good talks with the management and that has led me here to Werder and the Bundesliga.
“The Olympics were a personal highlight for me and I’d like to carry on my development here at Werder.
“I’ve come to Bremen to get playing time, to develop further and to help the team.”