Arsenal won’t contest ‘harsh’ Xhaka red card, Wenger confirms

Arsenal will not be appealing against Granit Xhaka’s red card in their 3-2 victory over Swansea, says Arsene Wenger, but he did believe it to be ‘harsh’.

The 24-year-old was dismissed after 70 minutes for a challenge on Modou Barrow but despite classing the decision as “a little harsh”, Wenger will not be challenging the decision made by referee Jon Moss.

Wenger said: “No (we will not appeal the decision). It looked harsh to me but it was a deliberate foul.

“It looked a ‘dark yellow’ but the referee went for bright red.”

The Gunners made it six Premier League wins in a row, with a brace from Theo Walcott and a goal from birthday boy Mesut Ozil proving enough though Swansea twice pulled within one, through Gylfi Sigurdsson in the first half and Borja Baston in the second.

Wenger added: “What looked to be a comfortable afternoon finished in a very uncomfortable way. We just got over the line.

“I thought at times we played fantastic football, we lost a bit of our focus and after that, at 3-1, we could have conceded.

“We played with spirit but it was difficult in the end.”

Walcott’s brace on Saturday made it six goals in five games for the 27-year-old and Wenger believes he is looking much more resilient as a player this season.

He said: “He could have had a hat-trick, maybe even four.

“He scored two goals, I make that six now which is very encouraging.

“He is much more resilient.”