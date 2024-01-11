Arsenal yet to make contact over prolific LaLiga star second only to Bellingham as Crystal Palace, Wolves consider move

Arsenal have been tracking Getafe forward Borja Mayoral but TEAMtalk can confirm that contrary to reports, they have not lodged a bid for the striker.

Mayoral is unlikely to make the move to the Emirates this month, but the Gunners are not the only Premier League side chasing him.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Crystal Palace and Wolves are also keeping close tabs on the Spanish striker and could make an offer for him this month as they look to strengthen their own front lines.

Mayoral has been in fine form this season, netting 12 goals in 19 LaLiga appearances – with only Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham outscoring him. He could be available for as little as £20 million.

This has caught the attention of the English sides who see his signing as good value for money.

Palace have a strong interest in Eddie Nketiah and as TEAMtalk previously revealed they will move for him if given the correct opportunity.

This looks unlikely at this stage, however, due to the fact Mikel Arteta is keen to hold onto the English forward.

Crystal Palace believe they are a striker short of avoiding a relegation battle and have made a new No.9 their main priority of the transfer window.

Wolves join Palace, Arsenal in Mayoral race

TEAMtalk sources have stated that Wolves are also keen to strengthen their attack this month.

Hwang Hee-chan has jetted off for international duty with South Korea, leaving them with a lack of strikers to choose from.

Gary O’Neil wants to bring in a new focal point this window and Mayoral is one player who would fit the bill.

There is also an existing connection between Wolves and the 26-year-old striker, with defender Hugo Bueno sharing the same agency as him.

Relationships are key in football and this is something that Wolves could take advantage of if they are to make an official move for the Getafe talisman in the coming weeks.

TEAMtalk understands the Spanish side are keen to hold onto Mayoral and have him tied down to a five-year deal that runs until the summer of 2027.

However, they may be forced to sell as the financial model of Getafe centres around bringing in profit for their players.

