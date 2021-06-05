Arsenal embroiled in battle for Brazilian starlet as €20m transfer predicted

Arsenal remain interested in Brazilian youngster Yuri Alberto after trying to sign him a few years ago, according to reports.

The 20-year-old striker has been impressing for Internacional ever since joining them from Santos in 2020. So far for his current club, he has scored 17 goals from 49 appearances. Now, Internacional are becoming more and more aware that they might be able to sell Alberto for a decent fee.

Arsenal were interested in the attacker back in his Santos days, before he had even made his senior debut. Having seen his progress since making the step up, they could be inclined to revive their pursuit.

According to Globo Esporte, they are one of two European suitors for Alberto as Internacional consider a significant sale.

The Brazilian club want to receive around €15m for the forward, whom Arsenal have been monitoring. His entourage think he could even be worth more than that, with a €20m fee in their minds.

There could be a problem for Arsenal, though, as that other European suitor is none other than Barcelona.

Despite being in a weaker financial position than before, Barca retain a significant pulling power when it comes to luring top talents. Therefore, it could be hard for Arsenal to compete with them.

However, neither club have yet made a formal bid, so there is time for the Gunners to make their move first if they wish to do so.

Alberto to replace Nketiah?

Given his age, perhaps not too much should be expected of Alberto so soon. If he was to move to Arsenal, he would likely have to be patient before becoming a first-team regular.

One man whose shoes he could fill is Eddie Nketiah, who seems destined to leave the club this summer.

Only one year remains on the 22-year-old’s contract and Arsenal are now looking to sell him for a fee of around £20m.

They will likely have many suitors for the England under-21 record goalscorer, but now a surprise option has been touted for him.

