Arsenal zone in on exceptional Prem midfielder from two-man list as Euro giant AND his former club join race

Arsenal have narrowed down their midfield shortlist to two elite names, one of which is Aston Villa superstar Douglas Luiz – who is though attracting interest from two other powerful clubs.

After breaking their transfer record to sign Declan Rice from West Ham last summer, Arsenal are now eyeing their next major midfield reinforcement as they prepare to replace Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

Back in 2022, they tried to sign Luiz from Aston Villa and reports indicate they could test the water again two years on.

According to HITC, Arsenal have made Luiz one of their two top midfield targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, Aston Villa will try to stand in their way by offering Luiz a contract extension beyond 2026.

If Unai Emery’s side fail to qualify for the Champions League, though, Luiz may start considering a future elsewhere – but it would not just be Arsenal in the picture to sign him then.

The report claims Bayern Munich have put Luiz on their own midfield shortlist, as have Manchester City.

Luiz was previously on Man City’s books but spent his time with the club out on loan before being sold to Aston Villa.

His progress since has been outstanding, which has put him back on the radar of some of the most competitive clubs in Europe.

Arsenal have second top midfield target

Aware they might not have it easy in the race for the Brazil international, Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad as a second midfield target.

It seems both rank equally in Arsenal’s minds, rather than one being a main target over the other.

Interestingly, Zubimendi has also been linked with Bayern, but Real Sociedad have him under contract until 2027.

There have also been doubts about whether or not the 25-year-old is willing to leave LaLiga behind, having spent his entire career so far with the Spanish side.

In contrast, Luiz might have more concrete thoughts about a transfer if he feels he has reached the end of a cycle with Villa.

Also 25, he has now scored 20 goals from 186 appearances for Villa, with his tally of eight this season being a career-best total already.

Despite his ability, Luiz has never had the chance to play in the Champions League, only featuring in the Europa Conference League with Villa this season.

Arsenal, Man City or Bayern should be able to offer a platform at a higher level, even if Villa themselves are outside candidates for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.