Arsenal’s £60m Tolisso hopes drift as France star defends Pogba

Bayern Munich are likely to reject any Arsenal approach for Corentin Tolisso amid claims the Gunners are readying a £60million approach.

Reports on Friday claimed new Gunners boss Unai Emery is a big fan of the former Lyon star and has urged the club to break their transfer record, which currently stands at the £55.5m for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to get his man.

Tolisso enjoyed an excellent season with the German giants, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in all competitions and has emerged as a key performer for both club and now country.

The 23-year-old previously played alongside current Arsenal frontman Alexandre Lacazette at Lyon and formed a triple attacking threat alongside major Liverpool target Nabil Fekir.

Emery is well aware that he needs to strengthen a midfield department that has often struggled to compete in the Premier League and Europe over the last few seasons.

However, Bayern have no interest in selling Tolisso, who they signed for a club record fee of €41.5m in 2017.

Any approach from Arsenal for the player is likely to be met with a firm no, leaving the Gunners needing to look elsewhere in a bid to strengthen their central midfield.

Tolisso looks likely to become a huge component in the France midfield at this summer’s World Cup and the 23-year-old enjoyed a starring role as Les Bleus defeated Italy 3-1 on Friday evening.

However, the midfielder hit out at supporters who booed and whistled Paul Pogba for his display alongside him in midfield.

“We’re France, whether we go to Nice, Lyon or Saint-Etienne. Everyone represents the French team,” he said.

“The fans came to support the French team. Personally, when you witness this kind of whistling – and I also noticed some for Florian Thauvin – it’s exasperating, it annoys me.

“We’re France, we are all France players, we’re all fighting for our country and for the fans there and we produced a very good performance.

“Paul had a good game, he worked hard. It hurts because I wouldn’t want to be whistled, even if I went to Saint-Etienne as an ex-Lyon player.

“Fans need to realise this. We’re all on the same boat, and we have to all stick together.”

