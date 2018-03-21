Arsenal’s hopes of landing £45m Barcelona target given major lift

Arsenal have received a boost in their hopes of landing Nabil Fekir after the midfielder’s agent revealed he could leave Lyon this summer.

Gunners chief Arsene Wenger is said to be interested in bringing the 24-year-old attacking midfielder to the Emirates, but also faces strong competition from Barcelona.

However, it would appear that the north London giants are ready to make a bid for the player before the World Cup gets underway in June.

A potential £45m switch is said to have moved closer after Fekir’s representative told Le Dauphine Libere that his client has ambitions of playing for a top 10 European club.

Jean-Pierre Bernes said: “If at the end of the season, and this is not the case today, there was a decision to be made, then we would sit down with President Aulas and we would find the right solution.

“Respecting first and foremost Lyon. At home, we do not leave like a savage or after a showdown.

“Nabil is in a big French club if not the biggest.

“You know very well that at some point, we may be able to ask questions about a departure.

“The decision will be taken in all intelligence, as professionals, and especially in the interests of all parties.”

Bernes did, however, add that the star, who is under contract until 2020, will not look to force his way out of the club.

He added: “When you leave your training club, to whom we owe everything, we leave in good conditions.

“If we have to leave… Nabil has the personal goal of being part of a top 10 club in Europe.

“He has the potential. Without burning the steps. A career, it is built, little by little. We must not burn ourselves, be careful, because football, it goes quickly.”

Fekir has been in outstanding form for Lyon this term, scoring 16 goals and adding six assists, and is said to have been watched by Gunners scout Gilles Grimandi on numerous occasions.