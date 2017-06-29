Arsenal’s Lemar bid failed after two rival Prem approaches

Arsenal face a tough battle trying to sign Thomas Lemar after Barcelona and two of their big-spending Premier League rivals reportedly enquired over the Monaco star’s services.

The Gunners were reported to have had a £30.7million (€35m) offer rejected for the France winger on Wednesday night, with Monaco telling Arsenal the winger is not for sale.

However, reports in France claim Monaco ARE in fact willing to cash in on the player to keep in line with their policy of not standing in a player’s way if they receive an offer from a bigger and better club.

And L’Equipe report that Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea have all contacted Monaco to check on the winger’s availability as they consider rivaling the Gunners for the player’s signature.

Tottenham too were also believed to be keen but it’s reported Mauricio Pochettino’s side have decided to focus on other targets amid the interest from the big boys.

But Thursday’s edition of L’Equipe also states that Arsenal cannot be ruled out and are willing to spend ‘whatever it takes’ to bring Lemar the Emirates this summer.

Lemar, who has a contract until 2020, scored 14 goals and assisted a further 17 in 55 games last season as Monaco won the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Wenger has signed just one first-team player so far this summer, with left-back Sead Kolasinac arriving on a free transfer from Schalke.