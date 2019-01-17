Arsenal’s loan hopes killed off by Niko Kovac

Arsenal will not be signing James Rodriguez on loan this month, according to Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac.

The Daily Mail claimed Arsenal were set to pay Real Madrid just £3million to take over the last six months of Rodriguez’s Bayern Munich loan deal.

And Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic opened the door to a move when he yesterday said: “We will look at the second half of the season and we will draw the right conclusions.”

Now though Gunners boss Unai Emery, who has already conceded that his side can only afford loan deals this month, has been dealt a blow after Kovac said the Colombian wants to stay in Germany.

Kovac was asked about rumours linking Rodriguez with an early exit ahead of Bayern’s clash with Hoffenheim and stated the player wants to stay in Germany.