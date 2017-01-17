Arsenal’s Sanchez confesses to tax fraud totalling £865k

Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez has admitted to tax fraud during his time playing in Spain of £865,000.

The Chile international confessed to two counts of tax fraud between 2012 and 2013 totalling €983,000 (£865,000) while representing Barcelona.

Europa Press claims that the Gunners star – who owned up to a Catalan court via video link from London – has already returned the money he owed.

A fine is the most likely outcome for Sanchez as the return of the money means he is unlikely to face a trial but it would leave his defence team to negotiate with the prosecution as to the most adequate level of fine.

In November 2016, Sanchez was accused of “actively withholding” taxes by hiding the existence of Numidia, which he owns a 99 per cent stake in.

With Spanish prosecutors saying at the time that Numidia was a “purely instrumental entity to facilitate the fraud committed to the Spanish Treasury”.

The striker will now be looking to put this episode behind him as he concentrates on helping Arsenal win titles this season.