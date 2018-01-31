Arsenal’s activity leads Ozil to make final decision on future

Mesut Ozil looks like he has made his mind up over his future, with the imminent arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly convincing him to stay.

The Gunners have reportedly agreed a fee of around £55million to sign the prolific Borussia Dortmund hitman, although the Bundesliga giants will only agree to sell if they find a replacement on deadline day.

That replacement is likely to be Chelsea frontman Michy Batshuayi, who will move to Germany if Antonio Conte’s men complete an £18m deal for Gunners frontman Olivier Giroud.

German newspaper Bild claims that the arrival of Aubameyang will convince Ozil to stay at the Emirates Stadium, with his current contract running out at the end of the season.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.

The report goes on to state that the former Real Madrid star, who has been strongly linked with Manchester United, loves life in London and that he will not seek a move away, particularly with Aubameyang expected to join before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm tonight.

Ozil will – according to Bild – sign a new £305,000-a-week deal and spend at least the next two or three years with the Gunners.

Indeed, only last week Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hinted that the Germany star could stay, he said: “Our intention is to keep Ozil at the club. Hopefully, we will manage to do that very soon.“I am not close enough to be optimistic but not far enough to be pessimistic.

“The vibe I get from his commitment, focus and desire, he behaves like someone who is ready to commit. After that, contract negotiations are what they are.

“But we aren’t close enough to tell you yes, he will stay.”