Arsene Wenger has told PSG how they could win the race to sign an in-demand Arsenal star when the transfer window reopens in January.

Aaron Ramsey may have been savagely told he won’t be offered a new deal by the Gunners, but that has not stopped a plethora of Europe’s top sides trying to sign the Welshman on a free transfer.

The likes of Chelsea, Man Utd, Liverpool, Juventus and AC Milan have all been linked with moves for Ramsey, who will be free to discuss terms with foreign clubs from January – while Roma were tipped to pitch a swap deal involving Patrick Schick.

However, reports on Thursday suggested it was Bayern Munich who had won the race for Ramsey amid claims they had already held successful talks with the player and his agent.

But with those claims still to be authenticated, respected French outlet Paris United claims former Gunners boss Wenger has been advising PSG over how they can lure the star to Ligue 1.

They claim Wenger has held talks with PSG coach Thomas Tuchel over what Ramsey could add to their midfield – as well as distance fears the club reportedly had over Ramsey’s fitness record.

Ramsey is said to be looking for wages of around £200,000 a week and that would not prove an issue for PSG, who are looking to fill the void left in their midfield by Thiago Motta and Giovani Lo Celso.

Arsenal have previously stated Ramsey won’t go anywhere until the end of the season, but it’s reported Wenger has told them Arsenal could look to cash in during January if the right offer lands on their table during the winter window.

Wenger himself has been in talks with PSG over a sporting director role and it would be little shock to see the former Gunners boss step into a prominent position at the Parc des Princes.

