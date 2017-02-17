Arsene Wenger comments on Sanchez exit rumours

Arsene Wenger has commented on rumours that Alexis Sanchez has taken a break from Arsenal and is close to an exit.

The Frenchman spoke to the press ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Sutton in the FA Cup, and 36 hours after their crushing 5-1 Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich.

Rumours have circulated suggesting that Alexis Sanchez is ready to quit Arsenal as he was pictured catching a plane on his own.

Wenger cleared up the issue: “He has a court case in Barcelona. He will be back in training tomorrow.”

Wenger admitted that although it was a bad night, there needs to be a level of reasonable expectations when it comes to Arsenal Football Club.

“As long as you don’t win everything, there is always something wrong. You have to accept that.

“In the last 20 years in Europe, only three clubs have played every season in the Champions League – Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. If everything is not perfect, not everything is wrong.

“Even if I go, Arsenal will not win every game. I hope in the future we can win this trophy but it is not like I arrived and they had won five European Cups. They had never won the European Cup before I arrived, you have to take that in mind.”

Asked whether the FA Cup is a piece of silverware that Arsenal will target, Wenger confirmed they are aiming to go all the way.

“It is one of our targets. For us to bounce back after the Bayern defeat, it is very important.

“It always was in my head, a very important game. I have had a team that will start for a week or 10 days.

“The Bayern defeat won’t influence my selection.”