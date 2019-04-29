Arsene Wenger outlines serious fears for Liverpool in title race

Arsene Wenger believes Liverpool are going to finish the Premier League season by missing out in the cruelest of ways.

The former Arsenal manager, now in his role as a TV pundit for beIN Sports, has watched on in amazement at one of the most enthralling title races in years.

Manchester City restored their single point lead at the top of the table courtesy of a tight 1-0 victory at Burnley on Sunday – meaning Liverpool must win their last two matches and hope Pep Guardiola’s side somehow slip up.

But it’s widely believed Liverpool will finish the campaign having lost just once – and missing out with a record points haul for a runner-up of potentially 97 points. Jurgen Klopp explained over the weekend why he has stopped worrying about whether the season would end in Liverpool claiming Premier League glory.

The Merseysiders haven’t won a domestic league title since 1989/90 – and Wenger now fears it’s their destiny for their long wait to go on.

“There’s still hope but they go to Newcastle. Newcastle is not an easy place for Liverpool. I’m scared for Liverpool even with one game to go that Manchester City will already have won it but they will fight until the end.

"You have seen championships being lost on the last day of the season. (Liverpool) have to go until the end. That's what sport is about. They still might have a positive surprise." Arsene Wenger says this Premier League title race isn't over yet 👊#beINPL #beINWenger pic.twitter.com/yX9iBAbW4M — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 28, 2019

“It looks like there’s a destiny that is against Liverpool. They dominated for such a long period in English football and suddenly from 89-90 until today they cannot win the Premier League. Every time there is small things against them.”

Liverpool face Newcastle next Saturday night, ahead of Manchester City’s home date with Leicester on the Monday evening. Two former Reds manager in Rafa Benitez and Brendan Rodgers could yet have a big say on the destiny of the title.