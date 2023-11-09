Euro Paper Talk: Arteta to go all in on £42m double Arsenal deal that will leave rivals reeling; Man City panic as Real Madrid throw towel in on Mbappe

Sacha Boey and Lloyd Kelly are both wanted by Arsenal

Arsenal are looking to complete a stunning double defensive deal in the January transfer window that could cost less than £50million, while Manchester City are braced for a huge approach from Real Madrid for Erling Haaland after they ditched their interest in Kylian Mbappe – all in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

ARSENAL READY TO SEAL SUPERB DOUBLE DEAL

Two separate reports have revealed that Arsenal could be ready to seal a double January deal for two new defenders worth a combined fee of around £42million.

It’s no secret that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his squad in the January window, and it appears that his focus is on his back four despite all the talk of a new striker arriving at The Emirates – namely Brenford’s Ivan Toney.

First up, a report from Carre in France has quotes from Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey over his future and talks with Arsenal.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United also tipped as a potential destination after his destructive display in Galatasaray’s Champions League win at Old Trafford last month.

The defender could be up for grabs for around €25m (£21.7m) which, given his display at United, could be absolute bargain.

And the defender has spoken out on his future, saying: ”I had contacts with various clubs..

“These clubs also contacted Galatasaray. There were opportunities for me to go to the Premier League.

“There were some meetings between Galatasaray administrators and Arsenal officials. There was an interest, but there was no official offer.”

Arsenal’s links to a new right-back are perhaps not that surprising, especially after Liverpool have been tipped to make a move for Ben White.

Arsenal also favourites to land Lloyd Kelly

Meanwhile, a report from Tuttosport on Thursday claims that the Gunners remain among the favourites to sign Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly.

The 25-year-old will be out of contract next summer and that has alerted a number of clubs to his availability, with Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle and Juventus. also interested.

Indeed, Spurs failed with a £20m move for Kelly over the summer, although a bid in that region will more than likely get a deal done in January with six months left on his contract.

Galatasaray’ın Sacha Boey için belirlediği bonservis bedeli 40 milyon Euro. (Sözcü) pic.twitter.com/Lb44AEnpdT — Galatasaray Haber (@GSarayVideo) November 2, 2023

Tutto writes about Juventus’ desire to sign the player, but names Arsenal as one of the clubs who are ‘above all’ in the battle for him.

Signing both would give Arteta and Arsenal incredible defensive depth, although the need for a new striker remains the priority for now.

CITY PANIC AS REAL SWITCH FROM MBAPPE TO HAALAND

Real Madrid are ‘very seriously’ considering going for an alternative to Kylian Mbappe, with Erling Haaland’s agent Rafaela Pimenta turning up for the UCL clash with Braga on Wednesday evening to set tongues wagging. The Man City star has a €200m clause for next summer, only applicable for clubs outside the Premier League. (AS)

Tottenham are interested in re-signing forward Marcus Edwards, who came through their academy and now plays for Sporting. But Chelsea are also interested in the 24-year-old. (Correio de Manha)

Kalvin Phillips has finally decided he wants to leave Man City in January with Juventus receiving a ‘double yes’ from both the Premier League champions and the player himself for a loan move. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Bayern Munich will rival Arsenal in their pursuit of 24-year-old Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. (Bild)

Bayer Leverkusen have no plans to consider offers for Liverpool and Manchester City playmaker target Florian Wirtz in January. (Kicker)

NEWCASTLE PLOTTING £60M JUVENTUS RAID

Newcastle are ‘already preparing an offer’ of €60m-plus for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, although Chelsea and Arsenal are also in the mix for the Italy international. (Tutto Juve)

Two clubs in the Saudi Pro League are looking to make an approach to the representatives of Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric. (Rudy Galetti)

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has got agreements in place with both Atletico Madrid and Juventus in the new year. (La Stampa)

Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Alvaro Morata on a new four-year contract until the summer of 2027. (Calciomercato)

Premier League target Brahim Diaz is unhappy at his lack of game time at Real Madrid and could seek a move in 2024. (Various)

Juventus are keeping close tabs on Udinese attacking midfielder Lazar Samardzic. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona have informed manager Xavi that it will be difficult to add reinforcements to his squad during the winter transfer market due to their financial constraints. (Sport)