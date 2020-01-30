Arsenal have abandoned their plans to Layvin Kurzawa from Paris Saint-Germain this week despite Edu’s insistence, according to a report emanating from France.

According to Paris United, Arsenal technical director Edu is keen on signing Kurzawa from Ligue 1 giants PSG in the final days of the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old left-back is out of contract at the end of the season, and the Gunners were reported to have held talks with officials from the Ligue 1 giants over a cut-price deal.

Arsenal’s London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have also been linked with the France international defender.

Kurzawa has been at PSG since the summer of 2015 when he joined from AS Monaco, and has won the Ligue 1 title three times among other major trophies.

However, Paris United has claimed that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta does not want the left-back and has vetoed a move for the Frenchman.

Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac are the two main left-backs at Arsenal, while Bukayo Saka has impressed when called upon in that position.

Tierney, signed from Celtic in the summer of 2019, is on the sidelines at the moment with a dislocated shoulder and will return to full training only in March.

Meanwhile, Kolasinac – who has been linked with Italian clubs AS Roma and Napoli – is recovering from a left thigh strain and will return to full training during the winter break next month.

Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League table at the moment with 30 points from 24 matches, 10 points behind London rivals and fourth-placed Chelsea.

The Gunners will return to action on Sunday when they take on Burnley away from home at Turf Moor in the Premier League.

The North London outfit have completed the signing of defender Pablo Mari from Flamengo on loan until the end of the season and have the option to make it permanent in the summer of 2020.