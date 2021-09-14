Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has questioned the intensity of Arsenal’s training following loanee Reiss Nelson’s injury after joining.

The 21-year-old moved to the Netherlands on loan in the summer transfer window in the hope of more game time. While Arsenal did not sign a forward in their transfer overhaul, they have a range of options.

As such, Nelson and the Gunners felt it best for the player to leave on loan to get minutes.

However, his move to the Eredivisie has not worked out as planned so far. The winger has yet to play after suffering an injury more or less straight after his move.

According to Slot, the player has not reacted well to the different intensity his players train at.

“Nelson had participated in almost all training sessions at Arsenal, but he experiences the training here as a bit more intense,” the manager told the Daily Mirror at a press conference.

“He suffered an overuse injury and so he is not here. Whether he will make it to PSV remains to be seen. At least not as a starting player.”

Slot was speaking ahead of Feyenoord’s first Europa Conference League match of the season. They play Maccabi Haifa.

However, Nelson may return for Sunday’s league match against PSV.

Nelson is one of a few young English players who had differing fortunes at Arsenal in this summer’s transfer window.

Joe Willock, 22, also got a move away, but his was a permanent one to Newcastle following last season’s loan spell.

England Under-21 striker Eddie Nketiah had strong links with Brighton and Crystal Palace, but he stayed in north London.

Arteta blocked transfer for Tottenham signing

In other news, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reportedly blocked a swap deal involving new Tottenham signing Emerson Royal.

Spurs snapped up the former Barcelona full-back to add depth to Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.

According to fresh reports, though, a swap deal for the player with Arsenal involving Hector Bellerin was mooted.

However, Arteta stepped in to block the deal, with Bellerin instead moving to Real Betis on loan.