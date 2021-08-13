Arsenal still have Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar on their transfer shortlist, but he could become a last resort option, a report claims.

The Gunners have enjoyed one of the strongest summer windows of any Premier League club so far. Ben White’s £50million arrival from Brighton has proved the highlight, but Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga have also signed. What’s more, boss Mikel Arteta has plans for another midfielder.

Aouar, Martin Odegaard and James Maddison have all received mentions as being Arsenal targets recently.

But according to The Sun, Real Madrid star Odegaard and Leicester’s England international Maddison are the priorities.

Indeed, Arsenal are willing to sign Aouar and will consider a loan deal. Lyon value him at £25million and so the temporary option would come as a ‘last resort’ if they need a ‘last-minute’ deal.

For now, though, the battle to sign either Odegaard or Maddison is on.

The former returned to Madrid from his loan spell at Arsenal looking forward to life under Zinedine Zidane. However, Carlo Ancelotti has replaced him and Odegaard’s future now looks unclear.

He has only played a bit-part role in pre-season but wants to wait until Madrid’s La Liga campaign starts. That way, he can assess his role in the team, with Los Blancos playing three times before the end of August – and the transfer window.

Maddison, meanwhile, is a guaranteed starter under Brendan Rodgers at Leicester.

The Sun claims that the Foxes value him at £70million. Rodgers has also previously said that he feels under no pressure to sell the midfielder.

Overall, Arsenal want permanent deals rather than loan deals. However, after spending for White, Tavares and Lokonga, they face a battle to raise funds.

Joe Willock is reportedly closing in on a move to Newcastle after last season’s stunning loan spell.

Arteta talks Arsenal transfers

Arsenal kick off the new Premier League season against Brentford on Friday evening.

Asked about transfers in Thursday’s pre-match press conference, Arteta said: “When on this first period of the transfer window I think we’ve done a few things that we wanted to do.

“There is still window to go so I’m sure things will happen either way.”

Asked if he would specifically sign a goalkeeper amid links with Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale, Arteta added: “I cannot tell you today. I have no answers to that.”

