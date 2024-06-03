Arsenal axe FA Cup winner, promoted star as huge 19-player exodus confirmed

Arsenal have announced their released list for the new campaign and it includes experienced star Mohamed Elneny as well as a player who gained promotion while out on loan.

Arsenal bosses Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar are busy preparing for the summer transfer window, as they look to improve the squad further while also getting rid of unwanted players. The Gunners are desperate to land a new centre-forward who can score more goals than Gabriel Jesus, and all the signs point to Benjamin Sesko arriving.

Sesko, who currently plays for RB Leipzig, has emerged as Arteta’s No 1 target up front, despite Arsenal also being given the chance to snare Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Arsenal have started the bidding for Sesko at £47million, though Leipzig want his £55m exit clause to be paid in full before signing off on his departure.

Arsenal also need a new defensive midfielder and could turn their attention to Benfica’s Joao Neves amid uncertainty over whether Martin Zubimendi will leave Spain. Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz is another option being considered.

In order to fund moves for players such as Sesko and Neves, Arsenal must sell some members of their current squad. Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Tierney, Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe are some of the players who might be put up for sale.

DON’T MISS – The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Arsenal have also overhauled their first team and academy ranks by cutting 19 male players loose.

In a club statement, Arsenal revealed that female players Vivianne Miedema, Sabrina D’Angelo and Kaylan Marckese will be departing, too.

Arsenal transfers: 19 players to depart

‘Ahead of the official Premier League announcement of all men’s players who will be out of contract at their current clubs on June 30, we are taking this opportunity to thank those players leaving us at the end of the month,’ the club wrote.

‘We are saying goodbye to the following men’s players and scholars, and have also included the three women’s players we have previously announced will also be departing.’

One of the biggest names to leave is midfielder Elneny, who was part of the squad which won the 2017 FA Cup. Fellow experienced star Cedric Soares, who has made 64 appearances for Arsenal, will also depart.

Elneny could head to the Saudi Pro League by joining Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq, while Cedric has appeared on the wish lists of clubs in Portugal and Turkey.

Arsenal will also say goodbye to academy graduate Arthur Okonkwo. The 22-year-old will likely receive numerous offers after playing a vital role in Wrexham’s promotion from League Two this season.

The following players will join Elneny, Cedric and Okonkwo in leaving Arsenal: Mauro Bandeira, Omari Benjamin, Luis Brown, Catalin Cirjan, Noah Cooper, Henry Davies, Ovie Ejeheri, Taylor Foran, Hubert Graczyk, James Hillson, Henry Jeffcott, Tyreece John-Jules, Alex Kirk, James Lannin-Sweet, Kamarni Ryan and Kido Taylor-Hart.

READ MORE – Arsenal striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window