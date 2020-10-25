Arteta baffled by disallowed Arsenal goal; Rodgers revels in Leicester win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed his bemusement at Alexandre Lacazette’s disallowed goal, while Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers picked out one “world class” Foxes ace for special praise.

With the scores deadlocked, the contest between The Gunners and Foxes appeared destined to be heading for a 0-0 stalemate.

Jamie Vardy’s introduction off the bench on the hour mark had initially done little to change the course of events, but the veteran marksman proved his worth by snatching a late winner from a lighting quick break.

The result ensured Arsenal have as many losses as wins in he league this season, but Arteta felt his side were hard done by regarding a disallowed goal.

Lacazette thought he had opened the scoring when flicking in a near-post header, but the offside flag was raised after Granit Xhaka was deemed to have been obstructing the goalkeepers view while standing in an offside position.

Arteta told BBC Sport after the game: “The game the way it went, I felt we had total control in the first half and restricted them to nothing.

“We were winning every ball, created a few chances and scored a goal I don’t know how it got disallowed.

“They defended deeper in the second half, waiting for the mistake and in one moment they did it.

“Against this block, against so well organised teams, when you open them up you have to put the ball in the back of the net.

“They were similar against Manchester City, they scored with two set pieces and credit to them for what they have done but our players responded and I feel sorry for them.

“We have so many alternatives in the team and can have fluidity. It worked in some moments and there are options we can manage.”

FULL MATCH REPORT: Toothless Arsenal punished late as Leicester complete smash and grab

Leicester lucky to have world class Vardy – Rodgers

Meanwhile, Leicester boss Rodgers was understandably ecstatic with the victory, and singled out his match-winner for particularly lofty praise.

“The boys were outstanding, our idea against top quality players and you have to deny them space,” Rodgers told BBC Sport. “You set up slightly different for the game. They executed it really well.

“I just felt Kelechi Iheanacho’s strength is he can hold the ball up but with Harvey Barnes he can stretch the game.

“He did not have quite as many opportunities but our plan was always to bring Jamie Vardy into the game and he can stretch it.

“The goal was a fantastic pass but he needs the movement and Cengiz Under’s quality for Vardy was a brilliant move and a brilliant goal.

“That is why he is a big player, he makes the big contributions in the big games, that shows you the level he is at and he is a world class player. I am lucky to have him here.

“We deserved it, we played against a really good side and have players who can run in behind. To keep a clean sheet and play with the quality and calmness was good.”