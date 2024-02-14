Arteta braced for heartbreaking exit of Arsenal favourite, as West Ham and Aston Villa put on high alert

An Arsenal academy product could be on the move in the summer

West Ham United or Aston Villa could benefit amid claims Arsenal are pondering the sale of Emile Smith Rowe in order to help fund a summer splash.

Smith Rowe is a product of Arsenal’s famed Hale End academy who made his senior debut in September 2018. Overall, he has made 110 appearances for the Gunners, registering 18 goals and 12 assists in that time.

The attacking midfielder’s best season with Arsenal came in 2021-22. He managed 11 goals and two assists in 37 games, with 10 of those strikes coming in the Premier League.

That impressive form saw Smith Rowe establish himself as a crucial player for Mikel Arteta. However, he underwent surgery on a groin problem in September 2022 and has not been able to force his way back into the Arsenal starting eleven since.

Out of Smith Rowe’s 14 outings so far this term, only three have lasted more than 45 minutes.

Football Insider have now provided their take on Smith Rowe’s future. They state that Arsenal are weighing up whether to offload the playmaker this summer, in what would be a tough exit for all parties.

While Arteta loves Smith Rowe and feels he has great potential, Arsenal selling the 23-year-old would represent pure profit on the books. This would in turn help them to spend more money on some top new arrivals in the summer.

The report adds that both Arsenal and Smith Rowe are facing a ‘huge decision’ at the end of the campaign. Smith Rowe loves Arsenal due to how they have developed him and aided his progression to the top level, though he must consider whether a departure will allow him to play more.

West Ham, Aston Villa eyeing Arsenal man

Given Smith Rowe’s great pedigree, he should be able to achieve a decent move when leaving North London. The three-time England international was linked with both West Ham and Aston Villa during the January transfer window.

West Ham pushed hardest to land him, but they ultimately decided to postpone their move until the summer. Villa will provide the Irons with fierce competition however, as Unai Emery knows Smith Rowe well from his time as Arsenal boss.

It will be hard for Arsenal fans to see Smith Rowe walk away from the club, as he is a homegrown talent who knows exactly what it means to represent a club like the Gunners. But if Smith Rowe wants to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad on a regular basis, he must play more often by joining a club like West Ham or Villa.

