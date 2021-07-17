Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why his club have snapped up first-team coach Nicolas Jover from Manchester City.

The focus at the Gunners may be on their overhaul on the pitch; in a pivotal summer transfer window, the club have agreed a deal to sign Brighton centre-back Ben White. Midfield is also a key priority, with Lyon’s Houssem Aouar a target to add creativity and goals from a different area.

However, Arsenal have also made changes to their backroom staff. As reported by the Evening Standard earlier this month, Jover has replaced Malmo-bound Andreas Georgson.

Georgson has earned a promotion at the Swedish club, where he will act as the club’s sports manager.

Confirming the change when speaking to Arsenal’s official website, Arteta explained what Jover will bring to the club, having worked with him at City before his own move to Arsenal.

“Yeah we had a situation in the summer with Andreas, where he had the possibility to leave to his country,” the manager said.

“He had different reasons to do that and I understood that situation, so we needed to recruit somebody.

“After looking through what the best solution would be, a person that I know was on the market, was available, is someone whose expertise are incredibly useful and valuable for us.

“He’s joining us. His name is Nicolas Jover and I’ve worked with him before at City.”

Arsenal are looking to improve upon their eighth-placed Premier League finish last season. The ultimate priority will be getting back into European football, but Arteta wants more.

Despite changing his staff, the hammer will fall on the Spaniard if he fails to deliver.

Prem trio eye Arsenal transfer

As well as key signings, Arsenal will have to sell to buy after their disappointing finish.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka has been linked with Roma, but winger Reiss Nelson also has transfer interest.

Indeed, reports claim that three Premier League clubs have made initial forays into a deal.