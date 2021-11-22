A mooted Arsenal transfer in January may be shelved after the comments of Mohamed Elneny’s father hinted Mikel Arteta will put his foot down.

The Egyptian midfielder, 29, is out of contract next summer. The arrival of Albert Sambi Lokonga and resurgence in form of Thomas Partey has seen Elneny struggle for regular game-time this season.

As such, speculation over a last-chance January exit had begun to swirl.

Elneny was linked with a move to Turkey over the summer. However, the finances of the proposed deal scuppered any hopes of a deal in the latter stages of the Turkish window.

However, Sport Witness reported Galatasaray were making moves over a renewed effort to sign Elneny in January. They were described as ‘keen’ to forge a deal. Adding fuel to the fire was their claim Arsenal chief Edu was prepared to allow Elneny to leave for free to rid their books of his salary.

The issue of his reported ‘€3m-per-year’ wage demands will remain a significant hurdle that must be overcome.

However, according to Football London, a winter window exit for Elneny may now be off the table entirely.

That stems from comments they carry from Elneny’s father. He stated: “Arteta wants Mohamed to stay.

“He might need him in the coming period so he will remain until the end of the season.”

Elneny’s father then stated he hopes his son will finish his career back in Egypt with his boyhood club. “I hope that he will end his career at Al Ahly,” he concluded.

Retaining Elneny’s services for the remainder of the season then severing ties as a free agent is a distinct possibility. And Arteta’s recent comments did not suggest he is determined to ship the 29-year-old out prematurely.

When asked about the midfielder’s future on Friday, Arteta insisted he remains “happy” with Elneny.

“Again I cannot go into that,” said Arteta. “I’m really happy with Mo. I will not be discussing the individual fates of the players as it’s not the time to do so.”

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has played down the furious bust-up with Jurgen Klopp that sparked Liverpool into life on Saturday evening.

One of the major incidents of the first half at Anfield was a heated clash on the touchline between Arteta and Klopp. As a result, both managers were shown yellow cards for their troubles with a contentious Sadio Mane aerial duel sparking Arteta’s initial anger.

Klopp played down the incident after the match and Arteta wasted little time in doing the same.

The Spaniard said: “He was defending his team, I was defending my team, that’s it, it doesn’t matter.

“Yes I did [speak to Klopp after the match] and I congratulated him. These moments are left on the pitch.”

