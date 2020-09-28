Mikel Arteta concedes Arsenal are competing on a different footing to Liverpool as their hopes of signing either Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey continue to fade.

The Gunners have been busy this summer, bringing in several names to strengthen their squad.

But bolstering their midfield remains a priority for Arteta.

Both Aouar and Partey are top targets for Arteta as the Spaniard looks to revamp his central midfield options.

Reports earlier this month claimed the Gunners had seen an opening offer for Aouar fail. That’s despite more recent speculation saying the club have agreed a deal with the player.

In any case, Lyon want at least £40million for Aouar – a price Arsenal would struggle to afford.

It’s a similar case with Ghanaian star Partey, with Atletico Madrid refusing to sell for less than his £45million exit fee.

Deals for either at this stage, appear unlikely, unless Arsenal can get creative and talk either into a swap.

According to The Guardian, Arteta would sanction a move for Aouar if given a “straight choice” between the two.

But Arteta admits it is difficult for the club to compete with the likes of Liverpool. Arsenal made 55 redundancies during the summer in response to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are in different moments as clubs, with the success they had over the years and how stable they have been in the Champions League and Premier League,” he said.

“We just try to get the right momentum by doing the deals we believe are going to make us stronger and, with the resources we have at the moment. We try to push as hard as we can as a team to do it as quick as possible.”

Arsenal have made a strong start to the season with two successive wins.

Arteta also believes those wins, as well as the FA Cup success, have helped him to implement his plans as the squad buy into his philosophy.

“Obviously results are driving belief,” he added.

“The plan we put in place, they have to be comfortable with that. They have to realise we can achieve what we want when we jump on to the pitch.

“Then they will feel more secure and know what is going to happen, so it doesn’t surprise them or shock them. All coaches try to do the same thing.”

Arteta insists results mean more

Arteta also insists he is happy to take a pragmatic approach if it brings success to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners travel to Premier League champions Liverpool on Monday night looking to continue their winning start.

They have won their two previous encounters with Jurgen Klopp’s side. That includes a 2-1 Premier League victory in July before a penalty shoot-out success in last month’s Community Shield.

Those wins, coupled with wins over Chelsea and Manchester City en route to FA Cup glory, have been well received. More importantly, they have seen Arteta address some of the issues Arsenal have faced when coming up against top-six rivals.

The performances were also built on different foundations to those which former manager Arsene Wenger had laid during his 22-year tenure.

However, Arteta believes playing the ‘Arsenal way’ would be the wrong decision at present.

“Sometimes it’s what you want to do as a coach. Sometimes it’s what you are allowed to do with the levels of players and performance that top teams can do against you,” he explained.

“But we have to prepare the games, finding scenarios to win. I’m here to win. I’m here to find ways to do it.

“If I am proposing something very difficult that is exposing our team right now. I don’t think I’m acting in the best favour of the club or the players.

“The players we have available can change our game plan. We have to be able to adapt. I think in football now one way doesn’t work unless you are superior to the opponent all the time.”

