Two La Liga stars and a Bundesliga ace could be on the move

Mikel Arteta will be ecstatic amid news that Arsenal are ramping up their pursuit of his No 1 transfer target, Manchester United and West Ham United are competing for the signing of a lethal striker, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk includes a Premier League offer for Barcelona winger Raphinha.

ARSENAL PRESS AHEAD WITH MIDFIELD RAID

Arsenal are determined to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield ranks this summer and are ready to step up their chase for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, according to reports.

Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are both guaranteed starters in the Arsenal midfield, with the pair having performed brilliantly this campaign. But the third midfield position looks set to be up for grabs this summer.

Thomas Partey has struggled more than ever with injury problems and has been limited to just 10 appearances in all competitions. This has shown Arteta he simply cannot rely on the Ghanaian.

Jorginho has done extremely well when filling in for Partey, putting in several Man of the Match displays and providing an air of calm to the Arsenal side.

But Jorginho’s future is up in the air, as his contract is due to expire at the end of the season. Juventus are hoping to sign the Italian, while his agent has repeatedly spoken about the possibility of him returning to Serie A.

Even if Jorginho stays, he is now 32 years old, which means Arsenal need to find a long-term successor.

DON’T MISS: The Arsenal centre-back target who’s a blend of Gabriel and Saliba and also a Gunners fan

The Gunners have been linked with Zubimendi on several occasions over the past few transfer windows. But there is the growing feeling that the Spanish defensive midfielder could finally arrive in North London this summer.

On April 7, Fabrizio Romano named Zubimendi as the ‘perfect’ summer capture for Arsenal. And on Sunday, it was claimed that Zubimendi is Arsenal’s ‘priority’ signing to improve their midfield.

Martin Zubimendi finally poised for Arsenal switch

Reports in Spain have now provided an update on the situation. They reiterate that Arteta is a massive fan of the 25-year-old, having kept a close eye on his development over the past few seasons.

Much to Arteta’s delight, Arsenal are ready to grant him his request by ‘accelerating’ their pursuit of Zubimendi.

Arsenal are happy to match the Spain international’s release clause, which sits at a reasonable €60m (£51m). Although, Gunners chiefs will initially try to sign him for a lower fee, with Sociedad ready to consider bids worth €50m (£43m).

Zubimendi loves Sociedad, having come through their academy and starred in both La Liga and the Champions League for them. But after nearly 200 appearances in their first team, this summer represents a great opportunity for Zubimendi to take the next step in his career and test himself out against the very best.

Having had a quiet January window, Arsenal could go on a big spending spree this summer by following up Zubimendi’s arrival with two more signings.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arteta wants a new left-back to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko. Potential solutions include Alex Grimaldo of Bayer Leverkusen and Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez.

Elsewhere, Arsenal need a new striker who can fire them to regular silverware. The North London side are well positioned to win the race for Bologna centre-forward Joshua Zirkzee, despite AC Milan’s pursuit of him.

RAPHINHA EYED FOR ENGLAND RETURN

Barcelona have rejected a £51m offer for Raphinha from a Premier League club as they are holding out for £68m. The winger has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle in recent weeks. (Sport)

Manchester City are reluctant to pay the full £73m needed to snare West Ham ace Lucas Paqueta, and are hoping to drive that fee down. (Foot Mercato)

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is no longer a top target for Man Utd due to his huge £77m price tag. (Florian Plettenberg)

Ruben Amorim is a ‘proud’ manager who is ‘ready’ to guide Liverpool into a successful new era despite only being 39 years of age, according to Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha. (various)

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini is being eyed by Napoli amid their managerial search. Gasperini mastermind a famous victory for Atalanta at Liverpool on Thursday. (Corriere dello Sport)

MAN UTD RIVAL WEST HAM FOR STRIKER SIGNING

Man Utd and West Ham both hold ‘strong interest’ in Stuttgart attacker Serhou Guirassy, who has managed an incredible 27 goals in just 25 games this term. (Bild)

Newcastle United are spying a clever double deal for Premier League defenders Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo, both of whom will become free agents this summer. (Telegraph)

Under-pressure Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has appeared as the ‘dream candidate’ for the Ajax job, which will become vacant in the summer. (Mike Verweij)

Felipe Anderson has left Juventus stunned by rejecting their contract offer in favour of a return to Brazil with Palmeiras. He has made the decision due to family reasons. (various)

Fulham right-back Kenny Tete will consider an offer from Ajax, should the Dutch giants enter negotiations for him amid his Cottagers contract winding down. (Voetbal Primeur)

MAN UTD INTERESTED IN NEW BRAZILIAN GEM

Gremio winger Gustavo Nunes is the latest Brazilian starlet to emerge on Man Utd’s radar. (Portal do Gremista)

Former Arsenal player Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who joined Lyon last summer, has admitted he still loves the Gunners. (L’Equipe)

DIVE DEEPER – Ten Hag sack: Five left-field contenders to become next Man Utd manager analysed

A £51m bid has arrived for Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian and it has most likely been made by Chelsea. (Jorge Nicola)

Man Utd are plotting a remarkable double swoop for Portugal duo Rafael Leao and Joao Neves. (various)

Bayern Munich are aiming to re-appoint Julian Nagelsmann as the replacement for Thomas Tuchel, following the conclusion of this summer’s Euros. (Sky Germany)