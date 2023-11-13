Arsenal have a fantastic opportunity to bolster their forward line with a top signing after Chelsea left the race for him, a Manchester City player has given his ‘approval’ ahead of a move to mainland Europe, while Monday’s Euro Paper Talk includes a potential Tottenham U-turn over an exit-linked player.

BIG TWIST IN ARSENAL, CHELSEA CHASE

There has been a significant update in the race for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, with Chelsea leaving the picture for him and Arsenal now placing themselves at the front of the queue for a January deal, according to a report.

Toney was in great form last season, as he notched 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances to finish as the competition’s third-best goalscorer, behind only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Toney has not played this term as a result of an eight-month betting ban, but his stock still appears to be rising.

Amid concerns over Gabriel Jesus’ injury record, Arsenal have been heavily linked with the England international. Chelsea have also looked into signing him, with Mauricio Pochettino determined to add an experienced Premier League hitman to his squad.

Tottenham are keeping tabs on Toney’s situation as they have yet to properly replace Harry Kane, though Ange Postecoglou’s side are not as invested in the transfer hunt as their two London rivals.

CaughtOffside have now provided an update on Toney, and it makes for great reading for Arsenal supporters. They state that the player’s agent has been in ‘constant contact’ with both Arsenal and Chelsea chiefs, with Toney viewing January as the perfect time to take the next step in his career and join an elite club.

While Chelsea are ‘admirers’ of Toney’s ability, they have ‘cooled’ their interest recently and are set to leave the frame for his signing. Instead, Pochettino wants Chelsea to go all guns blazing for Victor Osimhen, after deciding on the Napoli ace as his main target for next summer.

Chelsea’s decision has put Arsenal in pole position to snap 27-year-old Toney up once the transfer window reopens.

Arsenal edge closer to Ivan Toney signing

Arsenal do not have much to worry about when it comes to Toney agreeing a contract with them, either. When he appeared on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Toney said: “I’ve been a Liverpool fan my whole life but from young, I’ve liked Arsenal. I’ve liked watching Arsenal. I like how they play and kind of how passionate the fans are.”

It has previously been suggested that Brentford will hold out for an astronomical sum when rival clubs enter negotiations for Toney, potentially as high as £80-100million.

However, CaughtOffside pour cold water on that claim. Instead, they reveal that the ‘expectation’ at Brentford is that they will receive around £55m for their prized asset, with Arsenal sporting director Edu working hard to drive their asking price down.

Capturing Toney would give Arsenal a huge lift as they aim to go one better from last season and finally win the league title again. He is one of the best strikers in the division and would be a major upgrade on Eddie Nketiah, who currently acts as a backup to Jesus.

MAN CITY MAN GREENLIGHTS EXIT

Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips has given his ‘approval’ for a big move to Juventus, in a transfer which would see Tottenham and Newcastle United miss out. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham are unsure whether to sell current midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in January, despite Postecoglou preferring not to start him. The Dane is rumoured to be a target for Juve and Atletico Madrid. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Sao Paulo centre-half Lucas Beraldo is not yet ready to sign for Liverpool and there are no talks between the two clubs over a potential move, despite reports claiming that to be the case. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea flop Timo Werner might be on the move yet again as RB Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder has refused to rule out a potential departure in 2024. (Bild)

Tottenham have been given a boost in their hopes of signing defender Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea, as Manchester United are not actively pursuing him. (Fabrizio Romano)

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has admitted he is ‘unhappy’ with other aspects of Kylian Mbappe’s performance, even though the attacker netted a hat-trick against Reims on Saturday. There have been growing reports Mbappe could move to the Premier League, rather than Real Madrid, next year. (Mundo Deportivo)

CHELSEA FORWARD GUNNING FOR ONE PARTICULAR TRANSFER

Romelu Lukaku is determined to make his Roma loan permanent come the end of the season, as he sees no way back at Chelsea. (various)

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s dream spell at Madrid is at risk of being ruined after he picked up an adductor injury, forcing Carlo Ancelotti to start playing Andriy Lunin instead. (AS)

Everton will have to beat Inter to the capture of highly rated Borussia Monchengladbach striker Winsley Boteli. He is only 17 years old but has scored 12 goals in 12 games for Gladbach’s U19 team this campaign. (Inter Live)

Newcastle look set for disappointment in their reported hunt for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, as he is poised to agree a new contract with the Italian outfit. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Liverpool and Chelsea now have much better prospects of landing Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo as Barcelona will struggle to pay the £22m-plus fee required for him. (Fabrizio Romano)

Harry Kane has named Leroy Sane as Bayern’s best player so far this season, even though the England captain has registered an incredible 21 goals and seven assists in just 16 matches. (Get Football News Germany)