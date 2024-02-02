Arteta ecstatic as vital Arsenal asset pens new deal amid interest from Euro giants

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has agreed a new long-term deal at the club with official confirmation expected later this month, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Tomiyasu had agreed terms on the new deal before going away in January on international duty at the Asian Cup and the contract extension will be confirmed upon his return from the tournament.

He’s played all but one of Japan’s games in the tournament, starting at centre-back in the last two games – both wins – and coming on at half-time in a 2-1 loss to Iraq.

The 25-year-old’s existing Arsenal deal is due to expire in the summer of 2025 and they have been determined to secure his long-term future in north London.

That’s been amid interest from some sides across Europe in gaining his services, including Bayern Munich.

Tomiyasu has established himself as a key player in Mikel Arteta’s plans since joining the club from Bologna in the summer of 2021.

The Japan international has made 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season and his versatility in that he can play anywhere across the defensive line makes him a vital element in Arteta’s side.

Indeed, while he played most on the right-hand side of the defence last season, most of his games this term have come as a left-back.

Tomiyasu was badly missed in Arsenal’s title run-in last term after picking up a season-ending knee injury in the Europa League defeat to Sporting CP in March.

News of Tomiyasu agreeing a new deal will come as a huge boost for Arsenal as they look for a strong second-half of the season, when they will compete for Premier League and Champions League success.

If the defender stays fit throughout the campaign, the Gunners will be better placed than last season, when a defensive collapse ensured Manchester City overtook them and won the title.

With the Gunners third in the table at the moment, a fully fit squad could certainly challenge for the title.

READ MORE: Arsenal exodus continues with two more exits announced – one on loan, the other permanent