Arteta full of praise for Arsenal’s young stars after FA Cup win

Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal’s young players after watching his side progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals with a win over Portsmouth.

The Gunners were under par in the first half but went ahead in fourth minute of added time when Sokratis turned home Reiss Nelson’s cross, and Eddie Nketiah’s goal shortly after the interval secured a 2-0 win.

It was the London club’s first game since their shock Europa League exit at the hands of Olympiakos, and Arteta says he was pleased with the reaction shown by his players.

“It’s a difficult place to come but I have faith in these kids. They always respond and I always knew they would do that”, the Spaniard told BT Sport.

“They have to learn from the difficult moments and manage them but they have the talent and desire and look how hard they work”.

Bukayo Saka, Matteo Guendouzi, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah all started the tie at Fratton Park, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles was also introduced from the bench for a youthful Arsenal side.

Nketiah scored the second goal which effectively secured progression, while Nelson provided the assists for both goals and it was the 20-year-old winger in particular who was singled out by Arteta in his post-match interviews.

He said: “We have pace in a few players up front. Reiss is a special player and can eliminate players one on one. He’s been out for a while but he’s back now and he showed what he’s capable of doing”.

“I’m really enjoying working with this group of players,. It’s a process. I know everything has to be today or yesterday but in football it doesn’t happen like this.

“I’m seeing a lot of things I’m happy with but there is a lot of room to improve.”

Arsenal are next in action when they take on West Ham at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon as they look to win a third consecutive Premier League game.