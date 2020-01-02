Arteta fully expects divisive Arsenal star to snub chance of January exit

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta expects midfielder Granit Xhaka to remain at the club despite being linked with a move to Hertha Berlin this month.

The Swiss international impressed in the 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester United on Wednesday and earned plenty of applause from the Emirates crowd.

Little more than two months ago he was booed and became involved in an angry exchange with Arsenal fans after slowly walking off the pitch during the home clash with Crystal Palace.

Yet the arrival of Arteta has resulted in Xhaka enjoying an upturn in form and a new slate with the club. Although Hertha are chasing his services, Arsenal’s new manager has received assurances the former captain will stay.

“I think he will stay,” Arteta said. “He was very good. I really like him. The way we want to play, if we get him on board he can be a tremendous player for the football club.

“It is everything – his commitment, I like the way he is, the way he lives, his professional(ism), and the way he trains.

“How focused he is every time I am talking, he is listening and willing to learn and he is a great football player.

“The way we want to play, there are not as many with his quality on the ball and the way he eliminates passes, and the range of his pass. I am delighted to have him.”

Asked if Xhaka had told him he would not move away during this January transfer window, Arteta replied: “He did, yes.”

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are set to rival Barcelona in the race to sign want-away Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, claim reports.

The Serie A side are understood to be watching Aubameyang’s situation, according to the Daily Mirror, with the Gabon forward looking increasingly likely to leave Arsenal next summer.

The 30-year-old striker will have just 12 months remaining on his contract next June and with no apparent breakthrough in Aubameyang’s desire to sign a new deal, the paper says Arsenal officials will cash in on the forward.

The skipper’s armband was handed to Aubameyang earlier in the season, but the player is understood to be looking to win trophies and still intent on leaving The Emirates. Read more…