Arteta fumes at ‘unacceptable’ display; speaks on Leno incident

Mikel Arteta let rip on an Arsenal performance that left their Champions League qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Following a mauling at the hands of Man City last Wednesday, hopes were high Arsenal could quickly bounce back.

A superb Nicolas Pepe strike gave The Gunners the advantage, but two sloppy goals to concede ultimately handed Brighton a 2-1 victory.

There was more bad news other than the result for Arsenal, with goalkeeper Bernd Leno appearing to suffer a serious knee injury early in the first half.

Speaking to BT Sport following the match, Arteta cut a frustrated figure as he voiced his displeasure with what he had seen.

“A very difficult one to take,” said the Spaniard. “It is unacceptable in the way we lost the game.

“The fact we missed so many chances, the fact we gave them a goal and we did not compete for the second goal.”

Regarding Leno’s injury, Arteta said: “It doesn’t look good but we don’t know anything yet.”

Some Arsenal players (including Leno himself) appeared to take umbrage with Maupay for his part in Leno’s injury.

Asked whether he believed Maupay was at fault, Arteta said: “It is too far from me, I haven’t seen the actions. I always believe players don’t have intention to injure people and I am sure he did not intend to do that.”

Arsenal attentions will now turn towards their clash with Southampton on Thursday evening, but Arteta was under no allusions that their performances must improve or the results will stay the same.

“We have to try to lift the players. There’s a lot of things they have done really well but we don’t compete. At this level you cannot give those sort of goals away.

“This is the challenge we all have at the football club, to rebuild to something that is worth the club we are representing.

“I just worry about tomorrow and lifting the players and winning the next football game.”