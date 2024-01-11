Arteta grinning, with Arsenal chiefs ‘willing’ to splash out £52m on classy LaLiga midfielder this month

Arsenal are on the lookout for a new midfielder this month and a stunning report has claimed they are ready to match a top target’s release clause.

It’s no secret that Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen in central areas despite the Gunners splashing out a club record £105m fee on Declan Rice in the summer.

Several midfielders have been linked with a move to the Emirates in recent weeks. Aston Villa stalwart Douglas Luiz was thought to be Arteta’s main target, but Unai Emery has no interest in selling him.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, Everton’s Amadou Onana is also a player that Arteta admires greatly, but he too would be an expensive acquisition.

It now seems that Arsenal are set to switch their focus to Real Sociedad defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The North Londoners have had their eye on Zubimendi for some time and they are reportedly ready to firm up their interest with a concrete offer.

Arsenal ready to match Zubimendi’s release clause

According to reports from Spain, as cited by Sport Witness, Arsenal are ‘willing’ to pay the release clause of Zubimendi this month.

It’s claimed that a ‘number of clubs’ are capable of matching the £52m clause and the Gunners are at the front of the queue for the 24-year-old’s signature.

As mentioned, Arteta ‘admires’ Zubimendi and believes he would be a valuable addition to his squad.

However, Arsenal face a ‘significant hurdle’ in their pursuit, as they would still need to persuade Zubimendi to leave Real Sociedad mid-season – something he has previously been reluctant to do.

The Spain international is enjoying another solid season. He has made 19 LaLiga appearances so far this term, scoring four goals and making one assist in the process.

Zubimendi’s best attributes are defensive ones, though. He makes an average of 1.7 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game. Therefore, he could be an ideal midfield partner for Rice at Arsenal.

The report notes that Barcelona are also very interested in the Real Sociedad star, so the Gunners will face competition for his services this month.

As it stands, however, a move to North London would be Zubimendi’s preference if he does decide to leave LaLiga.

