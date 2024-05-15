Euro Paper Talk: Arteta in dreamland as Arsenal get green light to sign outstanding €120m duo; Liverpool offered huge discount on top midfielder

Xavi Simons and Ousmane Diomande are the top targets for Arsenal this summer

Arsenal are in talks over a brilliant double deal with a new winger and a versatile defender expected to sign, Tottenham have been quoted €50m for their top summer target, while Liverpool can sign a long-term midfield target for a discounted fee.

XAVI SIMONS MOVE TO ARSENAL GATHERS PACE

Arsenal have been given huge belief they can win the race to sign Xavi Simons this summer after making contact for his signing and having been given a clear belief that the player wishes to make the move.

The Netherlands playmaker has enjoyed an outstanding season while on loan in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig after signing as the replacement for Christopher Nkunku, who had moved to Chelsea.

The 21-year-old, who can play as a No 10 or off either wing, has scored nine times this season, adding another 15 assists.

Leipzig would love the chance to sign their loanee on a permanent deal, but PSG’s €60m (£51.5m) valuation is more than the Bundesliga side can afford.

As a result, he has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich instead.

However, with Barcelona only interested in a loan deal and with Bayern prioritising other signings first, the Gunners have moved firmly into pole position for the signing of Simons.

Per Sport, their chances of a move have also increased with Simons making clear he has no intention of returning to his parent club next season.

As a result, all parties are looking to close a deal quickly with Arsenal gaining hope that he can arrive early on in the summer window.

Arsenal to follow up Simons deal by landing Ousmane Diomande

The Gunners are also hurtling towards another quickfire deal in addition to Simons, with a move for Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande also advancing.

The Ivorian has established himself as one of European football’s outstanding young central defenders, with his performances alerting the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle.

And having signed the 20-year-old for a bargain €7.5m from FC Midtjylland in January 2023, they are now ready to let him move on for a substantial profit.

He has a clause in his deal setting his exit at a whopping €80m (£68.6m) fee. However, Arsenal are now in preliminary negotiations over his signing and there is a growing belief a deal can be done for an initial €50m, with add-ons taking the deal on to €60m (£51.5m).

Mikel Arteta has been looking for another centre-half who can cover at left-back and landing on Diomande would tick that box perfectly.

Sporting, for their part, have already starting planning for his sale after targeting promising Anderlecht defender Zeno Debast as his replacement.

The possible double deal will be music to Arteta’s ears who will be keen to strengthen his squad further this summer and build on what has been a thoroughly-encouraging season of progress that has seen them reach the Champions League quarter-finals and also take the Premier League title race down to the final day.

TOTTENHAM QUOTED €50M FOR TOP STRIKER TARGET

Tottenham are considering whether to launch an official bid after being quoted a huge €50m (£42.3m) fee to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush this summer – some €20m more than they were expecting to pay. (SportsBILD)

Aston Villa are keen to celebrate their qualification for the Champions League by signing Gabri Veiga from Al-Ahli after the 21-year-old Spanish midfielder indicated he wants to return to European football this summer. (various)

Unai Emery’s side are also in talks with Paris Saint Germain over a deal for midfielder Carlos Soler, who was previously on Manchester United’s radar. The former Valencia man has only managed 993 minutes of action this season and is free to leave for the right price this summer. (L’Equipe)

A bidding war is set to ensue for Jeremie Frimpong this summer amid claims the Dutch defender is leaning towards leaving Bayer Leverkusen this summer. Man City are ready to join Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd and Real Madrid in the race for the former Celtic man who has a €40m (£35) exit clause in his deal. (BILD)

Barcelona are very keen on a summer swoop for Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz and see the Colombian as an obtainable target this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Borussia Monchengladbach are in talks over a permanent move for Leeds United defender Maximilian Wober after a successful loan. The Whites are seeking as much as €17m (£14.5m) for the centre-back, though the Bundesliga side are currently offering €9m (£7.7m). (BILD)

Liverpool have seen a mammoth €120m (£103m) offer for Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo fail, amid claims Michael Edwards is keen to bolster their attack this summer. (El Chiringuito TV)

MAN CITY CLEARED TO SIGN GREALISH REPLACEMENT FOR €60M

Manchester City are willing to sell Jack Grealish this summer and plan to replace him with Dani Olmo amid claims the Spanish star can leave RB Leipzig for €60m (£51.5m) this summer. (BILD)

Newcastle are preparing a huge offer to lure top Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to the club this summer and are willing to pay Valencia €40m (£34.3m) for the 23-year-old. (Marca)

Bayern Munich are strongly considering a move for Mike Maignan this summer with the Frenchman seeing talks over a new contract with AC Milan stall with the Serie A giants unwilling to increase their €4.5m a year offer to the 28-year-old. (Calciomercato)

Atletico Madrid are emerging as favourites to sign Paulo Dybala this summer amid claims the Argentina forward is ready to quit Roma and with a tempting €12m exit clause in his deal. (AS)

Barcelona are growing in confidence they will sign Nico Williams this summer after opening talks with the Athletic Bilbao star and amid claims they are willing to meet his €55m exit clause. (Sport)

The agent of Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has confirmed it will take an extraordinary offer to lure the Georgian winger away this summer amid claims PSG are pushing to sign the talented 23-year-old. (Tuttomercato)

AC Milan are pushing hard to sign Emerson Royal from Tottenham and a deal in the region of €18m (£15.4m) is starting to gather pace. (Fabrizio Romano)

LIVERPOOL TOLD OF HUGE DISCOUNT TO SIGN FRENCH MIDFIELD

Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Nice and France midfielder Khephren Thuram, 23, for a cut-price fee of €15m (£13m) this summer. (RMC Sport)

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde has been assured he will not be sold this summer and retains the full support of coach Xavi Hernandez. (Sport)

Real Madrid have scrapped plans to let Arda Guler leave this summer with the Turkey playmaker an increasingly trusted member of Carlo Ancelotti’s side and with the teenager earning the respect of his teammates. (Matteo Moretto)

Napoli have offered Antonio Conte a contract worth €6m (£5.6m) a season to take charge this summer and they look the likely next club for the former Tottenham boss after AC Milan cooled their interest. (Sport Italia)

Harry Kane leads a growing group of Bayern Munich players who want manager Thomas Tuchel to perform a U-turn this summer over his decision to quit the Allianz Arena at the end of the season – though it may be club bosses they need to convince. (Abendzeitung)

Juventus want to part ways with manager Massimiliano Allegri at the end of the season, witb Bologna’s Thiago Motta a strong candidate to replace him. (Rudy Galetti)

Manchester United are spying a shock deal to bring Angel Gomes back to Old Trafford, while Aston Villa and Tottenham have also been watching the Lille playmaker closely. (various)