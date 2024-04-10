Arteta in raptures as agent talks up phenomenal Arsenal transfer after huge Liverpool twist

Mikel Arteta will be ecstatic, as the agent of prime Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres has made a big hint that his client will be on the move this summer, with Liverpool to thank.

Arsenal have made signing a new centre-forward their priority this summer, as Arteta has become fully aware of Gabriel Jesus’ limitations. The Brazilian is a fantastic player in his own right, but he has had several injury problems this campaign and also struggles to net more than 20 goals per season.

Kai Havertz has done brilliantly when operating as a No 9 in recent months, completely transforming the way Arsenal fans view him. But Arteta is aware that this is not a long-term solution to his striker woes.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with Brentford’s Ivan Toney in the past, though they have since moved onto other targets.

The current favourite to lead Arsenal’s attack next season is Gyokeres, the Swedish goal machine who has been on fire for Sporting CP this term.

His record stands at a very impressive 36 goals and 15 assists in 42 games since leaving Coventry City last summer.

Chelsea have looked into signing Gyokeres, but the fact Arsenal are way ahead in terms of their project means Arteta has a much better chance of landing him.

Surprisingly, Liverpool appear to have helped Arsenal in the chase for Gyokeres.

Liverpool help Arsenal sign new striker

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Tuesday that Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement with Sporting boss Ruben Amorim for him to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Gyokeres’ agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, has now revealed the impact this will have on the goalscorer’s future.

“It will be difficult for Viktor to stay at Sporting if Ruben Amorim decides to leave the club,” the representative admitted in an interview with Portuguese newspaper Record.

“We had 8 proposals for Gyokeres last summer and he decided to join Sporting for Amorim.”

Gyokeres has loved his time in Portugal, as it has given the chance to play at a higher level and prove he is able to shine for a big club. But with Amorim leaving, Sporting could go on the decline next term – giving Gyokeres the perfect excuse to push for a huge summer move.

Given the 25-year-old’s incredible form, it is no surprise that Arsenal will have to break the bank to land him.

The attacker is protected by a massive €100million (£85.5m) release clause. Although, there has also been speculation that Arsenal might be able to snare him for the lower sum of €80m (£68m).

