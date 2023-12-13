Arteta incensed, as Jorg Schmadtke orders Liverpool to sign Arsenal target ‘more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo’

Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has reportedly urged Jurgen Klopp to make a move for Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz in January.

Arsenal have also registered an interest in the talented 18-year-old, so we could potentially see a bidding war take place between the two Premier League rivals.

Yildiz can play as a centre-forward, attacking midfielder or as a winger and reports suggest that his versatility has caught the eye of Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp.

He is considered to be one of the best young talents in Serie A. Juventus would prefer not to sell him, but could be forced into doing so due to their ongoing financial issues.

Yildiz is also growing ‘increasingly frustrated’ by his lack of minutes this season. He has made just five league appearances – all of which have seen him come off the bench.

A move away from Juventus could, therefore, be the best thing for his development. Now, it seems Liverpool chief Schmadtke is desperate to bring him in.

Yildiz is ‘more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo’

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Schmadtke has told Liverpool that they should sign Yildiz in January as he believes he will become a top player in the future.

The report suggests that Juventus would consider an offer in the region of £34m for the talented youngster. As mentioned, Arsenal are also seriously considering making a bid for him.

Yildiz is highly thought of on the international scene, too, with Turkey under-19s coach Soykan Baskar recently claiming he’s more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Two years ago many big clubs were interested in him,” Baskar said.

“Yildiz is more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo. His technique with the ball is superior to that of the Portuguese icon.”

Yildiz made his debut for the Turkey first team in October, and scored in a friendly against Germany four weeks ago.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool take Schmadtke’s advice and launch an offer for Yildiz in Janaury.

If they don’t move quickly, Arsenal are ready to swoop in for the dynamic attacker’s signature.

