Arteta incensed, as Chelsea star ‘insists’ Pochettino signs Arsenal target in potential Mudryk repeat

Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk has reportedly urged Mauricio Pochettino to bring in Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov in January.

This comes as a blow to Arsenal, who have also been heavily linked with a move for Mudryk’s former teammate recently.

The Gunners, ironically, missed out on signing Mudryk in January 2023 after Chelsea agreed a £88.5m deal with Shakhtar Donetsk to bring him in.

Mikel Arteta could now receive a similar blow this winter, with Chelsea ready to rival them again for Sudakov.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal have maintained contact with Shakhtar and have identified the 21-year-old as a target ahead of January.

Sudakov is considered to be one of the best young prospects in Europe. He broke into the Shakhtar first team in 2020 and has gradually become one of their most important players.

Sudakov has made 15 appearances in all competitions so far this season – including four in the Champions League – scoring three goals and making one assist in the process.

With both Arsenal and Chelsea thought to be keen on signing a new attacking midfielder, we could potentially see a bidding war take place for him in January.

Mudryk ‘insists’ Chelsea sign Arsenal target Sudakov

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are also keen on Sudakov but they face ‘heated competition from Chelsea for the talented attacker’s signature.’

It’s claimed that the Italian club cannot compete with the Blues from a financial point of view. The same would go for Arsenal, too.

The report notes that Sudakov is ‘greatly admired’ by his compatriot, Mudryk.

As mentioned, Chelsea signed Mudryk from Shakhtar at the start of this year and prior to that, he played with Sudakov at the Ukrainian club.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the winger ‘insists on having Sudakov as a teammate.’

Whether or not Mauricio Pochettino follows this up with a bid for Sudakov in January remains to be seen. Chelsea could certainly do with some added spark in their attack for the second half of the season, though.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Chelsea or Arsenal do launch a concrete offer for Sudakov this winter, as the report suggests.

