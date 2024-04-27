Arteta laughing as Arsenal backed to pip Man City to winger signing for reason Guardiola won’t believe

Arsenal are ‘ahead’ of Manchester City and Manchester United for the signing of a proven Premier League winger thanks to a reason that will raise eyebrows at the Etihad, according to a report.

With Liverpool dropping further points to West Ham on Saturday afternoon, the title race is almost certainly down to Arsenal and Man City.

The Gunners have taken further strides forward this term and are currently the league’s leading scorers as well as the team boasting the meanest defence.

However, irrespective of whether Arsenal do win their first EPL title in 20 years, the Guardian recently reported another mammoth spend in the transfer market is on the horizon.

Arsenal forked out in excess of £200m to sign Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz last summer. David Raya also joined on loan and his permanent move worth £27m will cross the line in a few months’ time.

The Guardian claimed Arteta and sporting director Edu will be given roughly the same budget (£200m-plus) to spend.

An addition in central midfield is wanted, especially if Thomas Partey is sold. An upgrade at centre-forward is on the agenda and Eddie Nketiah could be sacrificed to free up both room and money.

Elsewhere, another wide forward is being targeted, with the likes of Pedro Neto and Michael Olise regularly linked.

But according to a report out of Spain (as cited by Caught Offside), Arsenal could turn to Brighton ace Kaoru Mitoma.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Postecoglou in dreamland as Tottenham surge past Arsenal, Man Utd for brilliant West Ham signing

Arsenal clear of Man City for stunning reason – report

The Japan international, 26, has lit up the Premier League on the south coast, notching 20 goal contributions in 52 appearances.

Mitoma has been hailed for his pace, close control, dribbling, and ability to beat defenders in one-v-one situations.

Per the report, Mitoma is courting interest from Arsenal and both Manchester clubs. However, it’s remarkably claimed the Gunners hold an advantage over their rivals and are ‘ahead’ of City and United for two reasons.

The first reason, it’s claimed, is due to Arsenal now possessing the most potent and free-flowing attack in the division. The suggestion is Mitoma believes he would thrive in Arteta’s system.

Secondly, it’s incredibly claimed Arsenal’s ‘proximity to major titles’ gives them an edge over Man City and United. The inference there is it’s the Gunners who are the likeliest club to win the biggest competitions from next season onwards.

Such a claim will no doubt raise eyebrows at Man City given they’ve won five of the last six Premier Leagues, remain favourites to win it again this year and also won the Champions League last season.

Nonetheless, Arsenal will believe they can become the new dominant force in English football next season and the signing of Mitoma would add yet another potent weapon to their attacking ranks.

READ MORE: Arsenal to brutally deny midfielder’s wish with ruthless release, as Steven Gerrard intervenes

Brighton ready to cash in – report

Online outlet Football Transfers previously reported Brighton are ‘ready to sell’ Mitoma this summer.

The Seagulls are no stranger to offloading their best players and generating huge profits as a result.

Mitoma cost Brighton just £4m when signed from Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale in 2021. Per the report, Brighton would seek a fee in the £60m range before greenlighting a sale this summer.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal plot blockbuster LB signing after joining Man City, Chelsea in transfer tussle