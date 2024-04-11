Arteta laughing as Liverpool target makes big Arsenal transfer hint amid Premier League ‘dream’

Bundesliga star Hugo Larsson has made a big hint that he wants to join Arsenal over Liverpool in the summer, naming the Gunners player that he ‘looks up to’.

Larsson is a 19-year-old central midfielder who came through the Malmo academy in Sweden and went on to play 61 times in their first team. Larsson’s impressive performances for Malmo saw him attract the attention of several Bundesliga clubs last summer, with Eintracht Frankfurt ultimately winning the transfer race.

Frankfurt paid €9million for the 19-year-old and he has so far played 32 times for his new club, with 23 of those appearances coming in the Bundesliga.

One of Larsson’s best moments in a Frankfurt shirt so far came during the shock 5-1 thrashing of Bayern Munich on December 9, when he took on Dayot Upamecano before slotting into the bottom corner to put Frankfurt 3-0 up.

The teenager’s spell at Frankfurt could be short though, as Premier League clubs are expected to come calling ahead of next season.

In February, reports revealed that both Arsenal and Liverpool had begun chasing Larsson, who has been compared with Manchester City enforcer Rodri.

As Frankfurt have tied him down to a long contract which runs until June 2028, they could demand as much as €80m (£68m) to sell him.

Neither Arsenal or Liverpool will want to pay that hefty sum. Although, there is a chance Larsson will push to move to England in the near future.

Frankfurt star admires Declan Rice

Ahead of Frankfurt’s trip to Stuttgart on Saturday, the Sweden international was on press conference duty. As reported by Kicker, he admitted that he ‘dreams’ of starring in the Premier League one day.

When asked about Arsenal star Declan Rice, who takes up similar positions to Larsson, the youngster added: “He’s a similar type of player to me. He does a lot of good things offensively and defensively, I look up to him.”

It is clear that if both Arsenal and Liverpool enter negotiations for Larsson, he is likely to choose the North London side so he can learn from Rice.

Larsson could replace Thomas Partey in the Arsenal squad and become Rice’s understudy. Although, that move will only be worth it for the Gunners if they can talk Frankfurt down from that huge £68m asking price.

Larsson is not the only Frankfurt ace who might end up playing in England soon, as striker Omar Marmoush is rumoured to be a target for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

