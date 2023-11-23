Arteta ‘has made it clear’ Arsenal player ‘has to go’ in January; Prem move suggested to replace compatriot

Aaron Ramsdale has been tipped to replace Nick Pope at Newcastle

Arsenal backup goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been urged to leave the club as soon as possible, with Newcastle United pushed forward as a potential destination.

Ramsdale has been replaced as Arsenal’s no.1 by David Raya after the summer loan capture of the Brentford man, despite original claims that Mikel Arteta would be swapping and changing them for the starting berth.

When Arsenal return from the international break on Saturday with a trip to Brentford, Raya will be ineligible to play, so Ramsdale is in line for his first appearance in the Premier League in almost three months.

How Ramsdale performs and who Arteta chooses for their next match afterwards – against Lens on Wednesday in the Champions League – will say a lot about the England international’s future at the Emirates Stadium.

TEAMtalk revealed last month that Ramsdale is opening up to the idea of leaving Arsenal so he can get more gametime. If the move can happen in time for him to protect his space in the Euro 2024 squad, even better.

As for where he could end up, Ramsdale has been backed to join Newcastle by former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor.

Predicting his next step on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said: “I’m saying Newcastle.

“It’s Newcastle or Chelsea for me, because [Nick] Pope’s a top shot-stopper but he can’t play with his feet.

“Every Premier League club near the top has a goalkeeper that can play out from the back and Pope can’t.

“That’s the reason that he’ll maybe miss out on going to the Euros with England, because he can’t play from the back.

“I think that Ramsdale to Newcastle [could happen], but Chelsea, their goalkeeper isn’t great, [Robert] Sanchez.”

Arteta has sealed Ramsdale fate

At Newcastle, Pope is under contract until 2026. The former Burnley shot-stopper will be 34 years of age by then.

Ramsdale is six years younger than his compatriot Pope, although they are of a similar ability, which might create just another awkward situation like the one Ramsdale is currently in at Arsenal.

Either way, the former Sheffield United shot-stopper has been implored to get out of Arsenal in the next transfer window.

Agbonlahor stated: “There’s a lot of pressure on Ramsdale but he has to go in January. Arteta has made it clear.”

Ramsdale joined Arsenal in 2021 and has made 85 appearances for the club since then.

