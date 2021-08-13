Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta worryingly admitted his side lack “presence” in defence, and vented his frustration at a foul not being awarded during Brentford’s second goal.

Arsenal were dealt a blow earlier in the day with the news neither Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would make the eleven through illness. But on the evidence of Brentford’s performance tonight, neither of their inclusions would have made much difference.

Roared on by the home support, a vibrant and relentless Brentford hustled and harried Arsenal and were good value for their half-time lead.

Arsenal improved immeasurably after the break with Emile Smith Rowe a notable stand-out. But their trademark defensive frailties were brutally exposed when conceding from a long throw-in.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Arteta said: “I’m disappointed. We started the season against a good opponent.

“I don’t think we deserved anything different. They scored from a long throw-in and we didn’t have enough presence in the box.”

When asked if the Bees’ second should have been ruled out for a foul on Bernd Leno, the Spaniard replied: “It’s allowed in the Premier League. He cannot move. I can’t change it now.

“The first goal gave them some hope. We wanted to play better in the second half but we need many more shots on target, then we conceded on a set-piece.

“A lot of young boys were doing everything they can. For some of them it was the first experience in the league – that says a lot.”

On missing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette: “I can’t change that. We knew that before the game. I don’t know [if they’ll be available for the next game].”

“What I can control and help, I’ll put all my enthusiasm and work into that.”

