Arteta praises Man City reaction despite Lyon defeat

Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta described his side’s loss to Lyon as “a game of two halves.”

The French side condemned City to a surprise 2-1 defeat, with Maxwel Cornet and Nabil Fekir scoring in the first half. Bernardo Silva pulled one back after the break.

Pep Guardiola was suspended for the match, so Arteta took charge of the team. The stand-in manager was pleased with the reaction shown by the side in the second half, despite the negative outcome of the game.

He said: “We saw two very different halves. We conceded many counter-attacks and at this level you get punished. In the second half we dominated and played in the opponents’ half and created many chances.

“I still believed we could do it. We reacted really well. On another day we could have come back. If you give cheap goals away it is difficult. The subs affected the game but sometimes it is too late.

“I was told there were two penalties in the game but I did not see clearly.

“It is disappointing. We are usually strong at home. Now you have to go and win away from home.”

