Mikel Arteta praised the personality of debutant Aaron Ramsdale and the unique traits of another Arsenal star after they got back on track with a 6-0 win over West Brom in the Carabao Cup second round.

Pressure has been building on Arteta in the opening weeks of the season, but he helped Arsenal take a step in the right direction with a convincing cup win. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat-trick in and around goals from Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette.

It was 3-0 by half-time thanks to Aubameyang’s opener in the 17th minute and further goals from the captain and Pepe just before the break.

Arsenal remained in control afterwards, with Saka making it four after a bursting run. Aubameyang curled in his hat-trick goal beyond the hour mark before Lacazette marked his return to action with a finish from close range.

While there is still work for Arsenal to do in the Premier League, this result will have helped their confidence.

Indeed, Arteta told Sky Sports: “It was really good. This is a tough place to come.

“To score six away from goal and keep a clean sheet, very happy.

“The attitude the team had from the beginning [was good]. We were disappointed not to win the two games in the league.

“When you lose the most important thing is to win the next match to get some confidence. We scored some good goals.”

There were first appearances of the Arsenal season for Martin Odegaard and Ramsdale after the former returned to the club following his loan spell from Real Madrid and the latter joined from Sheffield United in goal.

Arteta liked what he saw after explaining why he wanted them so much.

He said: “Very good, the both of them. Martin gives us something different we don’t have with any other player.

“Aaron looked very comfortable. He’s a big personality.”

Arteta confirms player exit plans

While those two pieces of business have appeased Arteta, it remains to be seen what else will happen before the transfer window closes on August 31st.

Arsenal may have to trim their squad further with some player exits, which Arteta was able to confirm.

He added: “I don’t know what will happen. A few days to go. Some exits are planned.”

What he does know will happen, though, is that Arsenal will be involved in a more challenging game upon their return to Premier League action. Next up is a clash away at the champions, Manchester City.

Ex-City coach Arteta said: “We know what we will face on the weekend will be different game.”

Beyond then, they will be looking ahead to the next rounds in this competition, in hope of going on a cup run. The third round draw has put them up against AFC Wimbledon of League One.

