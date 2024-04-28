Arsenal are in the frame to sign La Liga star Javi Guerra

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to snare La Liga starlet Javi Guerra this summer, despite the 20-year-old also being pursued by Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to reports.

Guerra is a right-footed central midfielder who mainly operates as a No 8 or No 10 but can also play in a more defensive No 6 role if required. He spent time in the Villarreal academy but joined Valencia’s U18s in July 2019.

Guerra gradually rose through the ranks at Valencia before making his senior debut in January 2022.

The youngster is currently enjoying a breakout season in Spain, having made 34 appearances and chipped in with four goals and one assist.

Guerra has impressed thanks to his great ability to link up defence with attack, his keen eye for a through ball and his fantastic engine. He is not shy of getting stuck in with tackles, either.

Not only has Guerra forced his way into the Spain U21 setup, he has also emerged as a transfer target for some massive clubs.

According to CaughtOffside, Real Madrid and Barcelona hope to keep him in La Liga. However, there is a real threat from the Premier League, as Arsenal, Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested.

Out of those five major sides, it is Arsenal who are most likely to submit an offer this summer. It is claimed that Arteta is a huge fan of Guerra, having watched several of his La Liga displays this term.

Javi Guerra a prime Arsenal target

Arteta is known to be pushing for a midfield overhaul ahead of next season, with Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny all in line to be sold or released on free transfers.

To help replace those experienced players, Arteta wants Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar to bring Guerra in.

Valencia are in a strong negotiating position, having managed to tie their best young player down to a long-term contract which includes a huge €100million (£85m) release clause.

Although, in a boost for Arsenal, Edu will not have to offer that much before striking a deal. That is because Valencia are actually willing to do business at around €50-60m (£42-51m).

The report adds that Guerra will have another chance to showcase his talent on Monday night, when Valencia travel to the Nou Camp to face Barca in the league.

Should Arsenal beat the likes of Man Utd, Spurs and Madrid to Guerra’s signature, then the player could form a new midfield partnership with top-class stars Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Arteta has previously targeted Martin Zubimendi to bolster the Arsenal midfield, though the 25-year-old recently reaffirmed his love for current club Real Sociedad.

