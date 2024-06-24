Arsenal are firmly in the mix to sign electric Spain winger Nico Williams, though why signing the confirmed Chelsea and Liverpool target could wreck team morale has been revealed.

The Gunners have proven themselves the biggest challengers to Manchester City over the last two seasons and under Mikel Arteta, are very much a team on the rise.

Arteta has simultaneously made Arsenal dominant in defence and lethal in attack. The Spaniard has also been praised for strengthening mentality around the club and within his players.

Arsenal are a united front under their manager, though according to fresh reports, the blockbuster signing of Nico Williams could play havoc with team harmony.

The Athletic Bilbao winger, 21, was not an unknown quantity heading into Euro 2024. The livewire left winger has been shining in LaLiga for several seasons, though has announced himself on the international stage this summer.

Williams has proven to be a defender’s worst nightmare and memorably gave right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo a lesson he’ll not soon forget during Spain’s 1-0 group stage victory over Italy.

Williams is among the most coveted wingers in the summer transfer window, with PSG and Barcelona both seeking his signature.

From England, Liverpool boss Arne Slot has reportedly greenlit a move, while TEAMtalk has been told Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit over the last 48 hours after failing to land Michael Olise.

Arsenal too are in the mix for Williams who can be signed via a €58m/£49m release clause.

Nico Williams wage demands could have knock-on effect

However, reports now state bringing Williams – and his gigantic salary demands – to the Emirates could ruffle feathers in the dressing room.

Williams earns roughly £200,000-a-week at Athletic Bilbao and it’s claimed he’ll seek upwards of £250,000-a-week before signing with another club.

Such a sum would immediately install Williams as the second highest-paid player at Arsenal behind only Kai Havertz.

As such, proven world class performers such as William Saliba and Martin Odegaard would be trailing in Williams’ wake.

The suggestion is senior Arsenal stars who have already proven their worth in north London would then demand pay rises of their own. The end result could see Arsenal’s wage bill ‘spiral out of control.’

There’s further complications in a Williams deal in the form of agent’s commissions which are expected to be significant in any transfer.

READ MORE: Arsenal winger targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Expensive deal sparks hesitation

Providing an update on the player’s future two days ago, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggested that despite interest in Williams being high, the hefty costs of completing a deal could result in no club making a concrete move.

“The release clause in his contract is €58m,” began Romano. “The expectation is for his situation to be clarified after the Euros, not during the tournament.

“Chelsea at this moment, despite not signing Michael Olise, are not in advanced talks for Nico Williams.

“He was on their list a while ago, but there is not something advanced in terms of negotiations now, also because his salary is expensive beyond his €58m release clause.

“Barcelona love Nico Williams but it all depends on what happens with Financial Fair Play.

“Then there was interest in recent months from Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern too (but now they are signing Olise).

“Let’s see what Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona decide to do – but it’s not an easy deal! It’s an expensive deal. So we’re waiting for concrete movements.”

DON’T MISS: Barcelona fear Arsenal as race hots up to sign sensational Spain midfielder