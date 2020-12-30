Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is refusing to comment on rumours linking the Gunners with a half-season loan deal for Real Madrid ace Isco.

After scoring just 16 goals in 16 Premier League games this season, Arsenal are in need of some attacking verve.

And with Isco down the pecking order at Real Madrid, reports have suggested he could be a target for the Gunners.

The Spanish international has started just three times in La Liga this season.

He’s under contract in Madrid until the summer of 2022. But clearly the lack of regular starts will be worrying the 28-year-old.

One resolution which could suit everyone is a six-month loan deal.

However, Arteta was keen to play down such talk after the Gunners grabbed a 1-0 win at Brighton on Tuesday evening.

Asked about a possible January deal for Isco, Arteta said: “Obviously we cannot talk about individual players.”

Other reports have linked the Spaniard with a move to Sevilla next summer.

Arsenal boosted by Brighton win

The victory at Brighton made it back-to-back wins for the Gunners in the Premier League.

It meant they ended Tuesday night just as close to third spot as they are to third-bottom Fulham.

The Gunners have 20 points, nine behind third-placed Leicester and nine in front of 18th-placed Fulham.

They banked three more points after Alexandre Lacazette fired the only goal of the game just 21 seconds after coming off the bench.

His 66th-minute strike was the Frenchman’s fifth Premier League goal of the campaign and third in as many matches.

Arteta said: “I think this is what all the managers dream of. To bring people from the bench and to win you the game like he’s done tonight.

“He has been in really good form in the last few weeks. He has been scoring goals, he’s full of confidence.

“Today he had a sore back, he couldn’t start the game and he came on and won the game for us, which is massively important.

“It was a great move from Bukayo [Saka] first to create the action that he did. Apart from the finish, it was his (Lacazette’s) movement, the counter move that he made to create the space for himself. I think it was a brilliant goal.”

However, Arsenal‘s ratio of exactly one goal per game in the top-flight this season needs to be addressed.

And that’s why the Isco stories may heat up further as the January transfer window looms.