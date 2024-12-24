Mikel Arteta told the ONE player Arsenal should sign in January to end Premier League title drought

Arsenal have been told that they would ‘win the Premier League’ if they secured the signing of a lethal striker from a Premier League rival in the January transfer window.

The Gunners currently sit six points off leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand, heading into the first round of festive fixtures which start on Boxing Day – although Mikel Arteta’s men are not in action until Friday when they host struggling Ipswich Town.

Arsenal are currently the third-highest scorers in the Premier League with 34 goals from their 17 games but tend to share their goals around rather than rely on a prolific No.9 to do most of the damage.

However, former Watford striker Troy Deeney urged the north London side to make a move for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak if they want to secure a first Premier League title win since the 2003-04 ‘Invincibles’ season.

Arsenal have been repeatedly linked with a move for Isak, who joined Newcastle in 2022 in a club-record deal from Real Sociedad, with the forward establishing himself as one of the most feared frontmen in the country ever since.

Indeed, the Sweden international has netted 41 goals in 67 league games over the past three seasons and could make all the difference if he did move to The Emirates.

And speaking in his BBC Sport column, Deeney said of Isak: “The best striker in English football currently. The one who, if Arsenal signed him, they would win the league and everyone else would be in trouble.

“But they won’t do that because Newcastle need him and he is too important for them. Newcastle need to spend more money in and around him though or else he will end up moving to one of the big, big clubs.”

Newcastle doing their best to keep Isak

Isak is currently contracted to Newcastle for another three-and-a-half years and Magpies boss Eddie Howe is desperate to keep his talismanic forward at St James’ Park.

“There’s no part of me or anyone at Newcastle that wants to let Alex go,” said Howe after Isak scored a hat-trick against Ipswich Town last weekend. “He’s very much part of our long-term plans. He’s first class.

“He’s motivated and wants to do well. He has big aspirations with his career but he’s still relatively young.

“His desire to score goals is second to none and regarding his future, everything has been positive. I would love for him to contribute to us winning a trophy.

“I don’t think contract talks have started, but he has a long contract and when the time comes that will be discussed by Alex’s representatives and the football club.

“He’s very popular in the dressing room and that’s not always the case with an out-and-out goalscorer. He plays for the team, not just for himself, and he’s always willing to learn. I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

Isak could put himself further in the shop window on Boxing Day when Newcastle play host to Aston Villa.

