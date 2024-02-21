Mikel Arteta has been told to keep Emile Smith Rowe at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has been told he would he be making a serious blunder in allowing Emile Smith Rowe to leave Arsenal this summer amid claims a big-money sale to either Aston Villa or Newcastle is on the cards.

The Croydon-born star saw his career scale new heights upon Arteta’s appointment as Arsenal manager, with the playmaker intergrated into the Arsenal squad, having previously been something a loan ranger and having taken in spells with RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town.

And having truly found his feet in the 2021/22 season, Smith Rowe made 37 appearances, scoring 11 times and laying on three others in form that saw him force his way into the England squad.

However, since that stellar season for the player, little has gone right since and he has found himself largely on the fringes of Arteta’s first-team plans. A flurry of players brought in all capable of playing a similar role – Fabio Vieira and Kai Havertz – have not helped his chances, though it is the solid form of captain Martin Odegaard seen as most prohibitive to his chances of regular football.

As a result, Smith Rowe has been regularly linked with moves away from the Gunners. TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that West Ham were among the sides to explore a possible deal for him during the January window, with Arsenal’s asking price ultimately proving too high for the Hammers.

However, the Irons are far from alone in their interest in signing Smith Rowe and in recent weeks it’s been claimed that Aston Villa are ready to resurrect their previous efforts to sign the star.

Aston Villa have good chance of signing Arsenal star

Villans manager Unai Emery knows the player well from his own days in north London and a reunion at Villa Park would certainly make a lot of sense.

To that end, reports have stated Villa stand a great chance of adding the player to their mix come the summer window with Smith Rowe well aware he will likely need to move on to resurrect his faltering career, having found his game-time limited under Arteta.

Newcastle are also being credited with an interest ahead of the summer window, though both clubs could find Arsenal’s likely demand for a fee of at least £45m relatively problematic.

Despite his lack of action, Arteta very much rates the player highly and blames a variety of factors for his lack of action.

“What he has been through is part of the experience that 95 per cent of footballers have to go through,” the boss said.

“That’s difficulties, injuries, setbacks and different kind of performances too. He’s back now, and he can use that in a very powerful way, he will be a much better player.

“I think he’s on the right path, the way he’s done his rehab, I haven’t seen it like he’s done it this time.

“I think you have seen how his team-mates reacted to him being back with the team, which is a really positive thing as well. The more we can give him chances to play, the better we will be. So let’s hope that’s going to be the case.”

Arteta given firm demand over player’s future

However, Arteta has been told that offloading Smith Rowe would prove a major mistake and that the club will come to rely on him much more, if not in the months ahead, than very much by next season again.

Speaking to Football Insider, former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has come clean on his reasoning.

“He’s certainly got the ability to break back into the side,” he said.

“He’s been really unlucky with his injuries and he’s been in and out this season.

“He’s a quality player and a proven player in the Premier League.

“We know what he’s capable of at that level.

“Where Arsenal are at the moment – they’re serious title contenders and serious Champions League contenders.

“Next season, they will be competing on all fronts.

“They’ll need a big squad and you can’t let players like Emile Smith Rowe leave the club because he’s outstanding.

“He can start games and at times, when he’s on a good run of form, you’d pick him above other players.

“I’d be very shocked if Mikel Arteta would be willing to let him go and willing to strengthen a near-rival like Newcastle or Aston Villa.”

Smith Rowe is contracted to Arsenal until 2026 and has 18 goals in 111 appearances for the Gunners.

