Arteta triples down when asked what element of Arsenal win he liked most

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta named three things when asked what he enjoyed most about their impressive victory over Tottenham.

Arsenal produced a display full of energy, passion and most importantly, quality to sink bitter rivals Tottenham 3-1 at the Emirates. Signalling their intentions to take the game to Spurs, Arsenal set about pressing high up the pitch with the surprise figure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang setting the tone early.

But despite the Gabon international finding the net, it was young guns Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe that stole the show.

The pair both notched in a wonderous first half for Mikel Arteta’s side that gave Tottenham a mountain they couldn’t climb after the break.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match Arteta said: “This win is for the fans. They were there when we needed their support. We started really strongly and were determined. In the second half we had to do what we had to do.”

When asked what he liked the most, Arteta added: “The determination, the conviction and connection with our people.

“We just need to keep everyone healthy because we are going to need everyone. It was the exact mix we needed with the senior players and then the youth.

“It’s a special day. Today is one example of what we want to do. But we have to be consistent.”

When elaborating further on his side’s connection with the fanbase, the Spaniard told the BBC: “I think in life you have to show gratitude. These people have stood by this club and these players. This win is for them.

“When you are trying rebuild and trying to do the right things you have to stay by your values. Now we are creating the connection with our supporters.”

Smith Rowe reveals advice Arteta gives

Arsenal goalscorer Aubameyang also spoke to the press, telling Sky Sports: “It means the world to us.

“The fans give us everything. They push us. It’s an amazing feeling, just unbelievable. It’s quite easy when they [the young players] listen and are ready to learn.

“The most important thing is they improve as they play. They are doing amazing. We are doing a good run. We want to go forward and win games. We are doing well right now.”

Smith Rowe also spoke to the broadcaster, saying: “It’s probably the best day of my life. To have my family here as well, it’s a special feeling.”

On Mikel Arteta’s advice to the team during the tough moments: “He just tells us to keep calm. Also the fans and the players give us so much confidence as well.”

